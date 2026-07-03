Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A18 Models Said to Drop Exynos Chip in Favour of MediaTek, Snapdragon

Samsung is reportedly scheduled to begin mass production of the Galaxy A18 4G in August.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 11:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy A18 Models Said to Drop Exynos Chip in Favour of MediaTek, Snapdragon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung will reportedly skip its own chipset for upcoming A series phone
  • Samsung could turn to Snapdragon and MediaTek to reduce expenses
  • The leak offers insight into the launch timeline of the Galaxy A18
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G was launched last year with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and the company's in-house Exynos 1330 SoC. Now, the brand seems to be preparing to release the Galaxy A18 as a successor, as details about the chipset of this model have leaked online. Samsung will reportedly skip its own chipset for the upcoming A series phone; instead, the brand will opt for MediaTek and Qualcomm chipsets. The 4G variant of the Galaxy A18 is said to launch first.

Samsung Galaxy A18 5G Could Feature a Snapdragon Chip

As reported by ZDNet Korea, Samsung is expectdd to drop its Exynos chipset from the Galaxy A18 lineup. The 4G variant of the phone will reportedly run on a MediaTek processor, while the Galaxy A18 5G could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

This would mark a departure from the Galaxy A17. The 4G variant of the phone has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, and the 5G model is equipped with Samsung's own Exynos 1330 SoC.

Samsung could turn to Snapdragon and MediaTek to reduce the manufacturing expenses. As memory prices are rising in international markets, adopting processors from MediaTek and Qualcomm could be more cost-effective than using chips manufactured by Samsung Electronics' System LSI business unit.

The report also offers hints about the launch timeline of the Galaxy A18. The 4G-supported model is said to go official first, followed by the 5G model months later. The duo is expected to arrive in the budget segment. The company is reportedly scheduled to begin mass production of Galaxy A18 4G in August. It is said to be targeting an Initial production of around 1,00,000 units in August, 2.4 million units in September and 2.5 million units in October. However, Product production plans are subject to change depending on market conditions.

The Galaxy A17 5G WAS released in August last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 18,999. It has a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and carries up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. A triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging, are the other key highlights of the phone.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A18, Samsung Galaxy A18 5G, Samsung Galaxy A18 4G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A17
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
DJI Mic Mini 2S Launched With 32-Bit Float Recording, AI Noise Cancellation: Price, Features
Amazon Prime Day Gaming Monitor Deals: Best Offers on LG, Samsung, and Zebronics Monitors
Samsung Galaxy A18 Models Said to Drop Exynos Chip in Favour of MediaTek, Snapdragon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Elle, Super Subbu, Enola Holmes 3, and More
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Early Deals on Smartphones From Top Brands Revealed
  3. DJI Mic Mini 2S Launched With 32-Bit Float Recording, AI Noise Cancellation
  4. Top Deals on Fitness Trackers, Smart Rings in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026
  5. Alienware 15 Arrives in India as Dell's Most Affordable Gaming Laptop Yet
  6. CMF's Himanshu Tandon Departs Firm After a 10-Month Stint
  7. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c Make Their Debut in India at These Prices
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2026: Early Deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 13 and More
  9. Here's Our First Look of the Nothing Phone 4b 'RCB Edition' Variant
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Band 11 Series Launched in India With 1.62-Inch Display, Over 100 Workout Modes: Price, Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy A18 Models Said to Drop Exynos Chip in Favour of MediaTek, Snapdragon
  3. DJI Mic Mini 2S Launched With 32-Bit Float Recording, AI Noise Cancellation: Price, Features
  4. Alienware 15 Launched in India With Up to Ryzen 7 260 CPU, RTX 4050 GPU: Price, Specifications
  5. PS Plus Monthly Games for July Include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, For the King 2 and CrossCode
  6. Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition Design, Colour Revealed Days Ahead of Debut
  7. Garmin Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170, Forerunner 170 Music Launched in India With 1.2-Inch Display, Up to 13 Days Battery Life
  8. Redmi Note 17 Series Launch Timeline Teased, Company Touts Display Upgrades and Longer Battery Life
  9. Lava Probuds T51, Xscape 13° Neckband With Up to 70 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Best Noise Cancellation Headphones in India to Buy This Amazon Prime Day: boAt Rockerz 650 Pro, JBL Tune 520 BT and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »