Samsung unveiled its Galaxy AI suite in 2024. This on-device AI (artificial intelligence) model has since rolled out to all Galaxy devices. Now, Samsung is reportedly working on a new experience called Galaxy Claw, which could turn Galaxy AI into a personal agent. An APK teardown of the company's Personal Agent Core app has revealed references to the upcoming feature. It could let Galaxy AI interact with applications and services installed on a device. It may also support scheduled AI tasks.

Samsung Galaxy Claw Details Revealed

Android Authority discovered references to Galaxy Claw in Samsung's Personal Agent Core app. The findings reportedly suggest that the company is working on an AI-powered assistant which is capable of carrying out tasks through different applications.

The strings in the app reportedly suggest that the underlying Personal Agent Core (PAC) helps Galaxy AI complete tasks by working with apps and tools on a user's device. The available app integrations include Calendar, Contacts, Gallery, Gmail, Messages, Notifications, Perplexity, Phone, and Voice Recorder. These integrations could let Galaxy AI perform tasks including managing calendar events and recording audio. It could also make and manage calls and search the web through Perplexity.

The upcoming Galaxy Claw functionality could reduce the need for users to switch between multiple applications to complete everyday activities. However, the integrations may require users to grant the necessary permissions.

The APK teardown reportedly shows a scheduled task automation that could allow users to use Galaxy AI to perform specific activities at a selected time. A setup prompt in the app instructs Galaxy AI to ask users what a task should do, how frequently it should run, and when it should run before creating it. Users could also reportedly create tasks manually by entering a name, instructions and a repeat schedule. Hourly, daily, weekdays, weekly and custom interval options are reportedly shown in the app.

Samsung also appears to be developing controls to manage these scheduled tasks. The app's code suggests that the scheduled activities could be delayed when Battery Saver is enabled. The APK teardown also points to additional tools like Daily Brief, Device Cleaner, Travel Planner and a dedicated widget, which are likely to be part of the Galaxy Claw.

The Daily Brief may be designed to offer users a summary of information, while the Travel Planner may help organise travel-related activities. The Device Cleaner could handle maintenance tasks. A dedicated widget is likely to make it easy to access the Galaxy Claw directly from the home screen.