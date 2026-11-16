Google introduced its new hardware feature called HiLight with the launch of its Pixel 11 Pro series of devices. These devices feature a special RGB LED notification light placed inside the rear camera module and replaced the thermometer sensor, which had been a staple on the Pro models since the Pixel 8 Pro. HiLight wasn't well-received in our Pixel 11 Pro reviews because of its limited support. Turns out Google has been working to make it available in more apps and the recent November Pixel Drop did add some additional capability versus what was mentioned in its official changelog.

Pixel Drop Secretly Adds WhatsApp Message Notification HiLight Support

According to 9to5Google, the recent Pixel Drop which was made available on 10 November, brought several interesting features to new and existing Pixel smartphones. Among these, was an update for HiLight, which basically added Google Messages support for the Pixel 11 Pro series.

As it turns out, HiLight also gets WhatsApp message notifications meaning that users will be able to see a custom alert for when a WhatsApp message arrives. Earlier, WhatsApp only supported HiLight alert notifications for incoming calls. Indeed, this new addition along with support for Google Messages (the default SMS handling app) does make the hardware feature a lot more useful.

Unlike the traditional Android LED lamp, which was also used for notifications on older smartphones, the Pixel HiLight feature is a bit different. The hardware itself isn't a single LED lamp, but an array of RGB LEDs. This gives the HiLight lamp a soft multicoloured glow, much like what's going on with Google's Gemini interface on Android 17. The colours displayed can be customised depending on app support.

Google's HiLight feature was initially used for incoming alerts when certain contacts called. These colours were customisable. HiLight also lights up when Gemini is summoned on a Pixel 11 Pro series device (when face down), giving users a hint that Gemini is active and listening. A third-party developer recently built an app called HiLight Studio, which basically unlocks HiLight's potential letting you display custom patterns and effects. Sadly, it isn't available in the Play Store and needs shell-level access (CLI) to a Pixel lights service, which will need setting up via Shizuku or ADB.