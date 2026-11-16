Jio, India's biggest telecom service provider (TSP), could stop offering free incoming calls for subscribers with expired recharge plans, according to a tipster. The telecom company has reportedly started sending text messages to users to alert them about the changes. Apart from the free incoming calls, the company is also said to start blocking incoming SMS messages for users who do not recharge their last recharge pack or buy a new prepaid plan. Jio recently listed various affordable voice-only recharge plans, similar to Airtel and Vodafone. Meanwhile, other prepaid plans have seen multiple tariff hikes, a trend seen across telecom companies.

Jio Might Discontinue Its Free Incoming Calls Service

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared a screenshot of an SMS received from “JB-JIOURG-S”. The text message informs the user that their last recharge plan expired, while also alerting them that incoming calls on the SIM “may stop anytime soon”. The message, seemingly sent from Jio's automated alert system, also asks the user to renew their prepaid plan to “stay connected”, suggesting the incoming calls service could be blocked for users if their recharge plan stays deactivated for a long time.

BIG: Jio will stop incoming calls and SMS after your recharge ends, users informed via SMS. 📞 #Jio #RelianceJio #TRAI — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 15, 2026

Further, the leaker claims that, along with incoming calls, Jio will also block incoming SMS after the validity of the prepaid plan. If this is true, then it will mark the end of the telecom company's free incoming call services. While the SIM card and phone number of a user can be deactivated after long periods of inactivity, the company has been offering service at no extra cost for longer durations.

Indian users who want to keep their SIM activated for a long time without fearing deactivation could purchase more affordable recharge plans. However, multiple telcom companies in the country have either increased the tariffs of their more affordable prepaid plans or raised the prices of other recharge packs. Jio recently launched multiple new voice-only packs in India, including Rs. 147, Rs. 177, Rs. 196, and Rs. 197 plans, which offer a validity of 22 days, 28 days, 30 days, and a calendar month, respectively.

Jio introduced the more affordable recharge packs in compliance with the September order of the Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI), which asked TSPs to offer Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) exclusively for Voice and SMS to reduce tariffs. The validity of the STVs should be renewed on the same date of every month, and if the date of such renewal is not available in a month, the “date of renewal shall be the last date of that month”, the order mentions.