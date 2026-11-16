Microsoft has revealed the technical reasons behind the major global outage that disrupted Outlook and several other Microsoft 365 services on November 12. According to a company official, the disruption was triggered by a combination of a previously undetected software defect, an increase in network traffic, and reduced server capacity. These factors eventually caused a cascading failure across Microsoft's infrastructure, with the tech giant initially struggling to restore normal operations.
What Caused the Outlook, Microsoft 365 Outage
Charles Lamanna, Executive Vice President of Copilot, Agents, and Platform at Microsoft, detailed the root cause in a post on X. According to the executive, three factors combined to cause a global outage affecting the networking gateway that sits in front of several Microsoft 365 services.
The first was a previously undetected software defect that caused servers to become overwhelmed and unresponsive under certain load conditions. According to the company, the issue was linked to lock contention within an internal process. This eventually made the affected machines unavailable.
Microsoft said that the defect originated from a fix developed specifically for its Microsoft 365 networking gateway servers. The initial change began rolling out in July this year and was deployed globally over several weeks.
It, however, did not cause any noticeable problems for more than three months, while Microsoft also failed to identify it during regular load testing.
The second factor was an increase in load on the affected networking gateway. As per Microsoft, it maintains two independent and different network gateway systems to provide isolation and improve service availability during disruptions. Approximately 15 hours before the outage, however, Microsoft Teams switched from the alternative gateway to the primary networking gateway.
While it was part of the company's regular failover operations, it increased the load on the primary gateway and changed its traffic patterns. Simultaneously, nearly 14 percent of the networking gateway's server capacity was unavailable due to an unrelated issue from the previous day.
This combination of increased traffic, reduced server capacity, and the latent software defect is said to have proved problematic, with requests accumulating on the affected servers until they eventually stopped responding.
Microsoft further explained that the situation worsened when its traffic management systems began redirecting users to other healthy endpoints after servers lost connectivity. While this process is normally intended to prevent service interruptions when individual machines or network components fail, the redirected traffic placed additional pressure on the remaining servers.
As more machines became unresponsive, the company claims that the same volume of requests was distributed across fewer available servers. This increased the likelihood of further failures. At the worst point of the outage, more than 80 percent of the networking gateway servers were unresponsive, as per Microsoft.
Another issue identified by the company was with the infrastructure's usual isolation mechanisms. Microsoft explained that its networking gateway is divided into thousands of capacity units, which are organised into different regions. These partitions are designed to prevent a problem in one section from spreading to others. A separate problem, however, prevented these safeguards from containing the cascading failure, which ultimately caused the disruption to spread across the global networking gateway infrastructure.
Why Outlook Took Longer to Recover
Lamanna also revealed that not all Microsoft services experienced the same level of disruption or recovered at the same time. While Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Office apps were able to fail out of the faulty networking gateway infrastructure, Exchange Online, which powers Microsoft's email service Outlook, could not use the same failover option.
This made restoring access to mailboxes more difficult and contributed to the longer disruption experienced by Outlook users, as per the company. It also faced problems when attempting to bring affected servers back online, as machines were overwhelmed by the large volume of requests waiting to be processed and became unresponsive again.
Once engineers identified the software defect as the cause, Microsoft claims to have developed an update that restored the affected code path to its previously known working state. During its implementation, the company took groups of servers out of service, applied the update, restarted the machines, and gradually returned them to active service.
This approach is said to have allowed engineers to check stability as traffic was gradually restored. As per Lamanna, the company's final Post-Incident Review (PIR), which is expected later this week, will provide further details about the incident.