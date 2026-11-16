Apple has launched a US research study with clinical AI platform OpenEvidence to explore how people use AI for health information. The company says the study will examine how users assess AI-generated responses and whether access to personal health data can make them more relevant. Participants will use a dedicated iPhone app to ask health-related questions and rate the responses. The Cupertino-based tech giant plans to enrol up to 200,000 people aged 21 and above.

Apple Health AI Usage Study: What Will It Examine?

Apple says the study will examine how users assess AI-generated health advice, including whether they find the responses clear, reliable and useful when making everyday healthcare decisions. It will also explore whether conversational AI can help people prepare for doctor appointments and discuss their health concerns with healthcare professionals.

The research will use OpenEvidence's medical AI technology, which draws on publications such as The New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA and Nature. Through the study app, participants can ask health-related questions, read the responses and access links to the peer-reviewed research behind them.

Apple also plans to investigate whether sharing personal health information can improve the relevance of AI responses. Participants can opt to share HealthKit data, including resting heart rate, activity, sleep and lab results, and rate the answers they receive.

The app will include safeguards to flag certain health questions and direct users to healthcare professionals or other resources. Apple says it will not use information collected through the study to train AI models. Participants can choose whether to share their HealthKit data and survey responses.

Apple Health AI Usage Study: Eligibility, Availability

Apple says the study will accept up to 200,000 US participants aged 21 and above. Users will need an Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone 15 Pro or later running iOS 26 or newer to enrol through the dedicated app.

The company clarifies that the app is for research purposes only and cannot diagnose or treat medical conditions or replace professional medical advice.