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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy M47 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Reportedly Surface on GSMA Database

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has been listed in the GSMA database with model number SM-S741B/DS.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 15:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy M47 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Reportedly Surface on GSMA Database

Samsung released its previous Fan Edition models in September

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Highlights
  • Samsung could launch new Fan Edition phone in the second half of 2026
  • New Galaxy smartphones spotted in the GSMA database
  • Galaxy S26 FE could arrive as a more affordable version of Galaxy S26
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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is likely to go official in the second half of this year. The upcoming Fan Edition smartphone was reportedly spotted on the GSMA database, revealing its model number. Additionally, the unannounced Galaxy M47 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G smartphones have also passed the GSMA database. The entries of new Galaxy smartphones in the GSMA database indicate that Samsung could be in the initial stages of getting regulatory approvals for them. The Galaxy S26 FE will arrive as a successor to last year's Galaxy S25 FE. It is likely to ship with an Exynos chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy M47 5G, Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Spotted Online

Listings for the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy M47 5G, and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G (via Smartprix) on the GSMA database are linked to the model numbers SM-S741B/DS, SM-M476B/DS and SM-E476B/DS, respectively. The publication has shared screenshots of the alleged listing showing the model number and moniker.

The database entries don't reveal any specifications or design details of the new Galaxy smartphones, but they suggest that Samsung has begun work on its next set of mid-range devices. Among them, the Galaxy S26 FE is likely to be the most anticipated model, as it would become the fourth addition to the flagship Galaxy S26 lineup.

Samsung released its previous Fan Edition models in September; based on this, we can expect the Galaxy S26 FE to follow a similar launch timeline. It is expected to arrive as a more affordable version of the Galaxy S26 and could run on the next-generation Exynos 2600 chipset. The Galaxy M47 5G is expected to come with a larger battery, like previous M-series smartphones.

For reference, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S25 FE with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. 

The Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and an Exynos 2400 chipset under the hood. It has a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and boasts a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone houses a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy M47 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Reportedly Surface on GSMA Database
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