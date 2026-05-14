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Moto G37 Power, Moto G37 India Launch Date Announced, Key Features Revealed

Moto G37 Power and Moto G37 were launched in global markets last month, and both handsets are equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2026 19:10 IST
Moto G37 Power, Moto G37 India Launch Date Announced, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G37 is confirmed to include a 5,200mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Moto G37 Power and Moto G37 are confirmed to ship with Android 16
  • They will have MIL-STD-810H certification
  • Moto G37 Power will carry a 7,000mAh battery
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Moto G37 Power and Moto G37 will be launched in India next week. The Lenovo-owned smartphone vendor has announced the arrival of new Moto G-series smartphones via its social media channels. The India variant of the handsets is confirmed to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. The Moto G37 Power will have a 7,000mAh battery. The Moto G37 Power and Moto G37 were launched in European markets in April. 

Moto G37 Power, Moto G37 Will Launch in India on May 19

In an X post, Motorola India announced the official launch date of the Moto G37 Power and Moto G37. The smartphone is scheduled to launch in India on May 19 at 12pm IST and will go on sale via Flipkart and other leading retail stores. The e-commerce website is also teasing the specifications of the smartphones ahead of their arrival. However, the price details of the Moto G37 series in the country are unknown at this moment.

The Moto G37 Power and Moto G37 were launched in other international markets with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. However, the microsite reveals that the Indian variants will run on a more advanced MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. Like the global variant, the Indian variant of the Moto G37 Power will carry a 7,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging support. The battery is advertised to last up to three days on a single charge. The Moto G37, on the other hand, is confirmed to include a 5,200mAh battery.

Both Moto G37 Power and Moto G37 are confirmed to ship with Android 16 and a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The displays will have Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. They will carry up to 12GB of RAM. For optics, the handsets will have a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with quad-pixel technology. They will have MIL-STD-810H certification and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

In April, Motorola unveiled the Moto G37 Power for EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 4GB RAM + 256GB storage model. 'The Moto G37 was released with a price tag of EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Europe. The India pricing of the device is expected to be aligned with European pricing.

Moto G37

Moto G37

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Moto G37 Power

Moto G37 Power

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
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Further reading: Moto G37 Power, Moto G37, Moto G37 Specifications, Moto G37 Power Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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