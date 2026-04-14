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Samsung Galaxy M47 Reportedly Listed on Software Testing Servers, Could Launch Soon

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro is expected to serve as the F series counterpart to the Galaxy M47.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 April 2026 14:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy M47 Reportedly Listed on Software Testing Servers, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung launched the Galaxy M44 (pictured) in 2023

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M47 tipped to bring upgrades over Galaxy M44
  • Samsung may revise M and F series naming strategy
  • Samsung may launch Galaxy M47 with 5G support later this year
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Samsung is expected to expand its Galaxy M series lineup with a new model, the Galaxy M47, which has reportedly appeared on the company's internal test servers. This sighting suggests that development is underway. The handset was earlier spotted on the IMEI database, which first hinted at its existence. The phone is expected to arrive with significant upgrades over the preceding Samsung Galaxy M44, which was launched three years ago in late 2023.

Samsung Galaxy M47 Being Tested in India and Nepal

According to a report from SammyGuru, the Samsung Galaxy M47, model number SM-M476B, has been spotted on Samsung's internal test servers in India and Nepal. This indicates that Samsung is preparing to introduce a new M4x series smartphone. The handset could arrive in the second half of the year with 5G support.

The Samsung Galaxy M47 is expected to offer competitive pricing and be available in markets like India through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. It may also feature a Super AMOLED display and a large battery.

The report also suggests that Samsung may revise its naming or positioning strategy for the M and F series to better appeal to a wider audience. The company is not expected to introduce new M3x or M5x models this year, which may indicate a shift in its launch strategy.

Separately, the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro is expected to serve as the F series counterpart to the Galaxy M47. While it has not yet appeared on test servers, it is likely to carry the model number SM-E476B. We can expect more details about both models closer to launch.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M44 sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, an unspecified octa-core chip, and it runs on Android 13 out of the box.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M47, Samsung Galaxy M47 Launch, Samsung Galaxy M47 Features, Samsung Galaxy M44, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Samsung Galaxy M47 Reportedly Listed on Software Testing Servers, Could Launch Soon
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