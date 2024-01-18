Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Come With Google's Gemini AI Capabilities

Google announced that the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series will have Gemini-powered AI features.

By Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 January 2024 01:26 IST
Highlights
  • Galaxy S24 users will be able to access Gemini-powered AI features
  • The AI features are baked into select Samsung apps
  • Gemini Nano is available on the Galaxy S24 series for on-device tasks

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled its all-new Galaxy S24 series, which includes the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24. At the same event, Google announced that the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series will use Gemini, the company's foundational model, to power the AI capabilities. Gemini Pro will be integrated into select Samsung apps to enhance functionalities. 

Notably, Samsung's Notes, Voice Recorder and Keyboard apps on the Galaxy S24 series will use Gemini Pro to offer better summarisation features. 

As per Google, thanks to Gemini's AI enhancements, if you record a lecture using the Voice Recorder app, it can summarise the lesson. Similarly, Google's advanced text-to-image diffusion technology, Imagen 2, will offer image editing features using Generative Edit within the Galaxy S24 Gallery app.

The company also announced that the Galaxy S24 series will come built-in with Gemini Nano, the most efficient model for on-device tasks. This will enable a new feature in Google Messages and ensure user data doesn't leave the smartphone. 

Additionally, Google confirmed that Samsung would be one of the first partners to test Gemini Ultra, the company's largest model for highly complex tasks, before it is available broadly to developers and enterprise customers later this year.

An exact timeline wasn't given at the event, but Samsung teased that some Galaxy S24 AI capabilities are coming to previous-generation Galaxy devices. 

Google also announced that the Galaxy S24 series is getting Magic Compose feature thanks to Gemini Nano. Other new AI features for the Galaxy S24 series include Photomoji and Voice Moods.

Google also announced its all-new Circle to Search and multisearch features to make Search more intuitive for users. The new Circle to Search feature will be available starting January 31, 2024, on select Android devices like the all-new Galaxy S24 series alongside Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The multisearch feature using generative AI is rolling out in the US later this week.

Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the editor at Gadgets 360 - with over 12 years of experience covering the technology domain. With a breadth and depth of knowledge in the field, he's done extensive work across news, features, reviews, and opinion pieces. But what's truly inspiring about Ketan is how he spends his free time. He's often found gazing at snow-capped mountains from over 20,000 feet while sitting on the hood of his car, taking in the breathtaking beauty of nature. His passion for the great ...More
