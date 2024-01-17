Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is set to kick off at 11:30pm tonight and the South Korean tech firm is expected to take the wraps off its flagship phones for this year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Three handsets are expected to arrive as part of the lineup, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Gadgets 360 is attending the launch event live and we'll bring you the latest updates as Samsung unveils its most powerful phones to date.

This year, Samsung is expected to equip its smartphones with AI-powered features. Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the top-of-the-line model, will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in all markets. The South Korean company is also speculated to offer seven years of software support for its smartphones — the company would be offering the same software support window as Google's Pixel 8 series, if the rumours are true.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to find out all the latest updates related to Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S24 series of smartphones during the company's launch event tonight.