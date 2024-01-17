Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Expected

Samsung has revealed that its Galaxy S24 series of smartphones will be support several AI-powered features.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2024 22:54 IST

Will the Samsung Galaxy S24 series receive seven years of OS upgrades? Will Samsung match Google's promise of seven years of software support for the Pixel 8 series by also offering a similar support window for the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones? According to a recent rumour, the Galaxy S23 lineup could receive seven Android OS upgrades. This means that support for the phones could end with Android 21, which is extremely impressive. Here's what you need to know about software support for the Galaxy S24 series

2024-01-17T23:23:09+0530

Samsung Galaxy S24 series leaked promo reveals AI features ahead of launch event We haven't set eyes on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 series — the event is yet to begin — but we already have an inkling about some of the series' new features. That's because a recently leaked promo video shows the smartphones equipped with live translate and photo editing tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Find out more about these features here

2024-01-17T23:13:53+0530

We're at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event in California Gadgets 360 is at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, where Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones. We're expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra at today's launch event. Here's a quick look at the inside of the building, where Samsung is now screening videos of much older phones — this one was its first handset launched in 1988!

2024-01-17T23:09:14+0530

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Less than half an hour before the show begins We're all set for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, which is scheduled to begin in about 30 minutes. We're excited to see what Samsung has in store for us with the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones. Which phone are you most excited about?

2024-01-17T23:02:30+0530

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is set to kick off at 11:30pm tonight and the South Korean tech firm is expected to take the wraps off its flagship phones for this year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Three handsets are expected to arrive as part of the lineup, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Gadgets 360 is attending the launch event live and we'll bring you the latest updates as Samsung unveils its most powerful phones to date.

This year, Samsung is expected to equip its smartphones with AI-powered features. Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the top-of-the-line model, will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in all markets. The South Korean company is also speculated to offer seven years of software support for its smartphones — the company would be offering the same software support window as Google's Pixel 8 series, if the rumours are true.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to find out all the latest updates related to Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S24 series of smartphones during the company's launch event tonight.

David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Circle to Search Is Google's New Way to Get More Information Right Where You Are

