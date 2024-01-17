Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 January 2024 23:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 series runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1 on top

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has Titanium frames
  • All three have IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant build
  • The Galaxy S24 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra have been launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, January 17. As expected, following numerous leaks and rumours, the new flagship smartphones come with 'Galaxy AI' that brings a suit of inbuilt smart AI features to the phones. Some of these features include Live Translate, Note Assist, and Circle to Search. The Galaxy S24 series runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and boasts Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 sticks with 8GB of RAM, while the top-end Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra offer 12GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC called "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy" in all regions and features a Titanium frame. The vanilla Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+, in contrast, have an aluminium armour frame. All three phones have IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant build like their predecessors. Read on to learn more about the latest Galaxy S series smartphones. 

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra price, availability

Price of the regular Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 65,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at $849 (roughly Rs. 70,600).

Samsung Galaxy S24+ pricing starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 81,000) for the lowest 12GB + 256GB storage option. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at $1,119 (roughly Rs. 93,100). Meanwhile, the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra now has a starting price tag of $1,299 (roughly Rs. 98,300) for the base 12GB + 256GB storage variant. It is priced at $1,419 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000) and $1,659 (roughly Rs. 1,38,000) for the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB options, respectively.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black shades. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is offered in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow colourways. 

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series will go on sale in select markets starting January 31. Details about their price and availability in the country are yet to be revealed. They are currently up for pre-reservations.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications

The Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1 on top and features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz–120Hz and 2,600nits of peak brightness. The display has a Vision Booster feature for improved visibility in outdoor conditions and has Corning Gorilla Armor protection. The handset features a Titanium chassis, which is a significant upgrade over the aluminium frame of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The phone is powered by a custom version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy comes with 12GB of RAM as standard and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

galaxy s24 plus ultra g360 Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

 

For optics, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel wide camera with an f/1.8 lens and an 85-degree field of view and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera unit comprises a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 120 degrees field of view, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS, f/3.4 aperture and 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and OIS support and f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has a 12-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens and an 80-degree field of view.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy S24 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3 and a USB Type-C port. It has a bundled S Pen stylus. For privacy and security, the handset includes Samsung Knox, Knox Vault, and Passkeys for accessing registered websites and apps. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy S24 Ultra with support for 45W wired charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 that offers 15W charging speeds. The charging technology is claimed to charge the battery to 65 percent in just 30 minutes. The handset supports Wireless PowerShare for charging other wireless charging-supported devices. Besides, the smartphone measures 79x162.3x8.6mm and weighs 232 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ feature the same SIM and software specifications as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display, while the Galaxy S24+ has a slightly larger 6.7-inch display. Both models have Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens with variable refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and Vision Booster support. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy in select regions. India variants of smartphones have Exynos 2400 SoC under the hood. The regular model has 8GB RAM as standard, while the Plus variant comes in a 12GB RAM option.

galaxy s24 onyx black Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 Onyx Black
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

For optics, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ have an identical triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel wide camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, 85-degree field of view and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it sports a 12-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and an 80-degree field-of-view.

There is up to 512GB of inbuilt storage on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi direct, and a USB Type-C port. Other highlights include IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant build, Samsung Knox security, Passkeys, and support for the company's Knox Vault among others.

The Galaxy S24 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24+ houses a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging support, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 that offers 15W charging speeds, and Wireless PowerShare support for reverse wireless charging. The Galaxy S24 measures 70.6x147x7.6mm and weighs 168 grams, whereas the Galaxy S24+ measures 75.9x158.5x7.7mm and weighs 197 grams.

Galaxy S24 series launch marks Samsung's foray into the adaptation of growing AI techniques into its smartphones. The handsets come with several Galaxy AI features for communication. It has a Live Translate functionality for two-way real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native Phone app. A new Chat Assist feature will work as an online chatbot like ChatGPT, while Android Auto will now automatically summarise incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions when in the car.

Samsung's AI-backed Keyboard is said to translate messages in real-time in 13 languages. Further, the Galaxy S24 series includes Note Assist in Samsung Notes, featuring AI-generated summaries, and template creation. The Transcript Assist can be used to translate recordings whereas the Google-powered Circle to Search feature will offer improved search results on the Galaxy S24 phones.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
