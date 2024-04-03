Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series running on Snapdragon and in-house Exynos chipsets in January. The South Korean technology conglomerate was tipped last month to fully switch to Exynos SoCs for the entire Galaxy S25 lineup next year. A new report, however, contradicts the claim and says that Samsung will once again opt to split its Galaxy S25 smartphones between Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets. The company will reportedly utilise Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Exynos 2500 chipsets for its next generation of flagship Galaxy S series smartphones.

According to a report by DigiTimes Asia (via SamMobile), Samsung will stick with its strategy of using both Qualcomm and Exynos chipsets for its Galaxy S series smartphones. The report does not specify which phones in the lineup will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, but we can expect the Qualcomm SoC to feature on the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra in all markets. Other phones in the series — likely to be Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ — could feature the Exynos 2500 chipset or Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, depending on the region where they are sold.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally, while the in-house Exynos 2400 SoC powers the base Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in markets outside the US, including India.

Last month, a rumour claimed that Samsung may use either an Exynos SoC or a Snapdragon chip, depending on the region, even on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldables. This would be a departure from Samsung's usual practice of packing Snapdragon processors in its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones.

Samsung is also working on closing the performance gap between Qualcomm and Exynos chipsets. Last week, a tipster claimed that the company's Exynos 2500 processor outperformed the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in terms of both CPU and GPU performance. The claim, however, was not backed by any performance metrics and benchmark numbers.

While there are no benchmarks available yet, the Exynos 2500 chipset is said to comprise a Cortex-X5 core clocked at 3.2GHz or more, three Cortex-A730 cores at up to 2.5GHz, two more Cortex-A730 cores, and four Cortex-A520 cores with undisclosed clock speeds.

Early in March, the Galaxy S25 series was tipped to run entirely on Samsung's Exynos chipset. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, meanwhile, has been confirmed to launch with a custom Oryon CPU at the Snapdragon Summit in October. The chipset is expected to power upcoming flagship Android phones like Samsung Galaxy S25, Xiaomi 15 series, and Asus Zenfone 11.

