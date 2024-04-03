Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Run on Snapdragon and Exynos Chipsets: Report

Samsung was tipped last month to fully switch to Exynos SoCs for the entire Galaxy S25 lineup.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2024 19:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Run on Snapdragon and Exynos Chipsets: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all markets

  • Samsung will reportedly use Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Exynos 2500 SoCs
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip will launch in October
  • Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ run on Exynos 2400 chipset outside the US
Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series running on Snapdragon and in-house Exynos chipsets in January. The South Korean technology conglomerate was tipped last month to fully switch to Exynos SoCs for the entire Galaxy S25 lineup next year. A new report, however, contradicts the claim and says that Samsung will once again opt to split its Galaxy S25 smartphones between Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets. The company will reportedly utilise Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Exynos 2500 chipsets for its next generation of flagship Galaxy S series smartphones.

According to a report by DigiTimes Asia (via SamMobile), Samsung will stick with its strategy of using both Qualcomm and Exynos chipsets for its Galaxy S series smartphones. The report does not specify which phones in the lineup will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, but we can expect the Qualcomm SoC to feature on the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra in all markets. Other phones in the series — likely to be Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ — could feature the Exynos 2500 chipset or Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, depending on the region where they are sold.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally, while the in-house Exynos 2400 SoC powers the base Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in markets outside the US, including India.

Last month, a rumour claimed that Samsung may use either an Exynos SoC or a Snapdragon chip, depending on the region, even on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldables. This would be a departure from Samsung's usual practice of packing Snapdragon processors in its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones.

Samsung is also working on closing the performance gap between Qualcomm and Exynos chipsets. Last week, a tipster claimed that the company's Exynos 2500 processor outperformed the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in terms of both CPU and GPU performance. The claim, however, was not backed by any performance metrics and benchmark numbers.

While there are no benchmarks available yet, the Exynos 2500 chipset is said to comprise a Cortex-X5 core clocked at 3.2GHz or more, three Cortex-A730 cores at up to 2.5GHz, two more Cortex-A730 cores, and four Cortex-A520 cores with undisclosed clock speeds.

Early in March, the Galaxy S25 series was tipped to run entirely on Samsung's Exynos chipset. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, meanwhile, has been confirmed to launch with a custom Oryon CPU at the Snapdragon Summit in October. The chipset is expected to power upcoming flagship Android phones like Samsung Galaxy S25, Xiaomi 15 series, and Asus Zenfone 11.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S24, Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Exynos 2500

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S24, Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Exynos 2500
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Prototype Image Surfaces, Dimensions Leaked
CoinDCX, Mesh Partner to Let Users Integrate DeFi Wallets from Within its App

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Run on Snapdragon and Exynos Chipsets: Report
