Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 First Impressions: A New Era of AI Phones

Can Samsung redefine the flagship smartphone experience with AI?

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 17 January 2024 23:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 First Impressions: A New Era of AI Phones

Samsung launched its latest Galaxy S24 series phones at Galaxy Unpacked 2024

Highlights
  • Galaxy AI is deeply integrated in the latest Galaxy S24 series phones
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a bunch of powerful upgrades
  • Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ also include powerful Galaxy AI features

Samsung is bringing the power of AI right inside your smartphone. The company's latest Galaxy S24 series smartphones come packed with a host of powerful and highly useful AI-powered features under the ‘Galaxy AI' umbrella. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 also feature several major hardware upgrades, but Galaxy AI will get all the attention. 

With on-device AI and deeper native integration of its Galaxy AI features the new Galaxy S24 series smartphones will inspire a whole new generation of ‘AI phones' while making lives a lot easier for consumers. 

We got a chance to check out the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 at the company's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. Let's walk you through everything that's new.

The magic of AI right inside your phone

Before we get to the smartphones, we should briefly touch upon the ‘Galaxy AI' features that are commonly available across the new Galaxy S24 lineup. Samsung has added a suite of AI-powered tools to make it easier to communicate, search for information, and improve photography. These features are baked right into the default apps, eliminating the need for any third-party app. 

galaxy s24 plus india galaxy

AI-powered camera features make editing a lot simpler

 

Live Translate offers a two-way, real-time voice and text translation of phone calls. It works right inside the native calling app and uses on-device AI to ensure privacy. Chat Assist is like having a tool like ChatGPT built into the messaging app. It can help you craft messages based on your requirements, like turning an informal text message into a more polished, formal version. Samsung Keyboard uses AI to translate messages in real-time in Hindi and 12 other languages. 

Note Assist, built inside the Notes app, uses generative AI to draft summaries, create covers, and more. Circle to Search, built in collaboration with Google, lets you circle or highlight anything on your screen to search for relevant answers. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra continues to remain the premium, feature-packed smartphone in the flagship Galaxy S lineup. The Galaxy S24 Ultra now comes with a new titanium frame and a thinner body compared to its predecessor. It comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with slightly slimmer and even bezels. The display offers a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits. The front display is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor which promises to keep the display safe from minor scratches while reducing reflections by up to 75 percent. 

samsung s24 ultra india samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a bunch of powerful features

 

Carrying on from last year, Samsung is pushing up its efforts in sustainability by using 50 percent recycled cobalt in the Galaxy S24 Ultra's battery and 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in its speakers. Samsung has set a new goal to incorporate at least one recycled material in each module of its mobile offerings by 2030. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. Just like last year, Samsung has managed to get a customised version of Qualcomm's latest chipset that promises NPU improvements for more efficient on-device AI processing. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a larger vapour chamber to manage heat. The premium smartphone will be available with 12GB RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. 

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 200-megapixel wide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, you get the same 12-megapixel camera. The camera setup is getting a massive boost in software-based capabilities, all thanks to a suite of AI-powered tools. 

Samsung has added a host of generative AI features to make editing photos a lot easier for general users. You'll be able to erase and move objects, remaster images, and re-compose images using AI. Samsung is clear about the risks involved in using AI for imaging. A watermark is added to the image and in metadata every time you use generative AI to modify an image. Most of these AI-powered image editing tools work across the Galaxy S24 lineup. 

As for the battery, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra still comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. The smartphone runs Android 14-based One UI 6.1 out-of-the-box. Galaxy S24 Ultra will come in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow colour options. 

Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24

While the Ultra model in the flagship series gets most of the attention every year, those looking for a more affordable flagship experience prefer to go with the Plus or the vanilla variant. This year, however, the advanced AI-powered tools make the regular S series models very exciting as well.

galaxys24 india s20

Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 also include Galaxy AI capabilities

 

Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ and 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Armor, while the phones are IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 will be available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. Samsung says all the Galaxy S24 series models will get additional colour options that will be exclusive to online customers. 

The camera setup on both smartphones consists of a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel front camera. Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 also feature the ProVisual Engine suite of AI-powered tools for editing images. Samsung claims the smartphones can now capture much better low-light photos with upgraded Nightography capabilities. 

Samsung Galaxy S24+ will ship with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, while the Galaxy S24 will be available with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former packs a 4,900mAh battery while the latter will come with a 4,000mAh battery, noticeable upgrades compared to the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23. Both the phones will also get Android 14-based One UI 6.1. 

With an early launch, Samsung is setting the gold standard for the next generation of AI-powered smartphones. With on-device AI and a wide range of hardware and software improvements, Samsung's Galaxy S24 series smartphones certainly look quite promising. Will they live up to the hype? Will they continue to remain category leaders for the rest of the year? We'll have all the answers and a lot more for you in our in-depth review. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more.  

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy Unpacked 2024, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Android
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Moto G Play (2024) With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Square Enix's Foamstars to Arrive as PS Plus Monthly Free Title on February 6, Will Reportedly Include AI Art

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 First Impressions: A New Era of AI Phones
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Galaxy AI
  2. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  3. CMF Watch Pro Review: More for Less!
  4. Moto G Play (2024) With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched at This Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Older Models Get BP, ECG Features in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Live Updates: Galaxy S24 Series to Debut Soon
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series to Launch in India on This Day
  8. Realme Note 50 Launch Date, Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked
  9. Apple's New 15-Storey Office in Bengaluru Will House Up to 1,200 Employees
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Soundbars Under Rs. 10,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched
  2. Circle to Search Is Google’s New Way to Get More Information Right Where You Are
  3. Google Chrome Incognito Mode Warning Updated After Long-Disputed Tracking Lawsuit
  4. US Supreme Court Rejects Appeals From Apple, Epic Games Over App Store Antitrust Ruling
  5. Davos 2024: RBI Governor Calls Crypto ‘Highly Speculative’ Amid Others Preaching Representation
  6. Honor 90 5G Gets Jio eSIM Connectivity Support in India, No Word on Other Providers
  7. Google Pay, NPCI Sign MoU to Expand UPI Globally, Aim to Ease Digital Payments Abroad
  8. Apple Vision Pro to Support Several Streaming Services in the US; to Feature 3D Versions of Over 150 Movies
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Leaked Promo Video Shows Off New AI Features
  10. Moto G Play (2024) With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »