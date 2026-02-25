Samsung is said to have hiked the price of several Galaxy A and Galaxy F series models in India. A leaked internal document appears to detail revised pricing across multiple models in the company's budget and mid-range portfolio. While the company has not officially announced any changes, the leak indicates that the updated prices may already be effective across retail and online channels.

Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy F Series Price Hike

As per the leaked document shared by tipster AN Leaks in an X post, the price of the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G has reportedly been increased from Rs. 43,999 to Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, translating into a Rs. 1,000 hike. The 12GB + 256GB variant of the handset now costs Rs. 48,999, up from Rs. 47,999.

The Galaxy A36 5G 8GB + 256GB variant, meanwhile, is said to have gone up from Rs. 35,499 to Rs. 36,999, marking a similar Rs. 1,000 increase. The 12GB + 256GB Galaxy A36 5G is now allegedly priced at Rs. 40,499.

In the Galaxy F lineup, the Galaxy F17 5G's price in India is said to have increased by Rs. 1,000 for the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB models. They now cost Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. The top-end 8GB + 128GB configuration of the handset is tipped to cost Rs. 19,999 — a Rs. 1,500 revision.

It appears that the price hike affects multiple storage variants of the existing models. Gadgets 360 staff checked multiple e-commerce platforms, and the price revision has yet to be implemented. We have reached out to Samsung for a comment, and we'll update the story with the brand's statement, if and when it arrives.

In January, the South Korean tech conglomerate was said to raise the prices of the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy F17 5G in India. The document showed that the price of the Samsung Galaxy A56 was increased by Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 46,999. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A36's price was raised by Rs. 1,500 across variants.

Reports also hinted towards a potential increase in the prices of Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE, and the Galaxy A06 5G.