Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro are likely to be launched early next year alongside the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ models. Most recently, they have allegedly appeared on the 3C (China Compulsory Certification) website, revealing the charging speed. Samsung is expected to bring faster charging to its high-end models in the Galaxy S27 family. They could come with a 200-megapixel rear camera unit and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Allegedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro surfaced on the 3C site (via Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The Ultra model was allegedly spotted with model number SM-S9580, while the Pro variant is shown with model number SM-S9570. As per the listing, the handsets support 5.0V DC, 2.0A or 9.0V DC, 1.67A or 9.0V DC, 2.77A or 10.0V DC, 4.5A or 15.0V DC, 3.0A or 20.0V DC, 3.0A charging inputs, indicating 60W fast wired charging.

The 3C listing also suggests 5G connectivity. The Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro are likely to be sold without a charger.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, released earlier this year, also offers 60W wired charging speed. Recent leaks showed that the standard Galaxy S27 will support 25W wired charging, while the Galaxy S27+ will support 45W charging.

The Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra are expected to feature larger batteries than their siblings. The Galaxy S27 Pro is speculated to feature a 5,200mAh battery, while the Galaxy S27 Ultra could ship with a 5,800mAh cell. They are likely to use silicon-carbon anode battery technology.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to share many specifications with the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The duo are said to feature OLED panels and a 200-megapixel rear camera unit, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch panel, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra could get a 6.9-inch screen. They could feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in their base configurations. They are expected to support 25W wireless charging and an IP68-rated build. The Ultra model will come with Samsung's S Pen, which would remain a key difference between the two models.