Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Reportedly Bag 3C Certification, Charging Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Reportedly Bag 3C Certification, Charging Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra reportedly spotted on the 3C site with model number SM-S9580.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 September 2026 14:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Reportedly Bag 3C Certification, Charging Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra offers 60W wired charging speed

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra allegedly spotted on Chinese certification site
  • The 3C listing suggests 5G connectivity
  • No battery capacity details were revealed in the listing
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro are likely to be launched early next year alongside the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ models. Most recently, they have allegedly appeared on the 3C (China Compulsory Certification) website, revealing the charging speed. Samsung is expected to bring faster charging to its high-end models in the Galaxy S27 family. They could come with a 200-megapixel rear camera unit and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Allegedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro surfaced on the 3C site (via Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The Ultra model was allegedly spotted with model number SM-S9580, while the Pro variant is shown with model number SM-S9570. As per the listing, the handsets support 5.0V DC, 2.0A or 9.0V DC, 1.67A or 9.0V DC, 2.77A or 10.0V DC, 4.5A or 15.0V DC, 3.0A or 20.0V DC, 3.0A charging inputs, indicating 60W fast wired charging.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Discussion
Explore More...

The 3C listing also suggests 5G connectivity. The Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro are likely to be sold without a charger.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, released earlier this year, also offers 60W wired charging speed. Recent leaks showed that the standard Galaxy S27 will support 25W wired charging, while the Galaxy S27+ will support 45W charging.

The Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra are expected to feature larger batteries than their siblings. The Galaxy S27 Pro is speculated to feature a 5,200mAh battery, while the Galaxy S27 Ultra could ship with a 5,800mAh cell. They are likely to use silicon-carbon anode battery technology.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to share many specifications with the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The duo are said to feature OLED panels and a 200-megapixel rear camera unit, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. 

The Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch panel, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra could get a 6.9-inch screen. They could feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in their base configurations. They are expected to support 25W wireless charging and an IP68-rated build. The Ultra model will come with Samsung's S Pen, which would remain a key difference between the two models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tecno Camon Slim 5G Announced With 6.59mm Thickness, 6,000mAh Battery: Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Reportedly Bag 3C Certification, Charging Specifications Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Neo India Launch Confirmed at IFA 2026
  2. Oppo Teases Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max 200-Megapixel Cameras
  3. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Reportedly Bag 3C Certification
  4. iQOO Z11xa 5G With the Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Tecno Camon Slim 5G With 6.59mm Thickness Announced: See Specifications
  6. Flipkart Teases Upcoming Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition
  7. Huawei Mate XT 2 Debuts as the Company's Second-Gen Tri-Fold Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Slips Below $80,000 as Strong US Jobs Data Revives Fed Rate Hike Bets
  2. Huawei Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design Launched With Kirin 9050 Pro Chipset: Price, Specifications
  3. Vodafone TV Launched in UK With Live Channels, Streaming, Gaming and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Reportedly Bag 3C Certification, Charging Specifications Tipped
  5. Tecno Camon Slim 5G Announced With 6.59mm Thickness, 6,000mAh Battery: Specifications, Features
  6. The Blood of Dawnwalker Sells 1 Million Copies in Just 2 Days of Launch
  7. Oppo Find X10 Series Camera Details Revealed, Find X10 Pro Max to Get Three 200-Megapixel Sensors
  8. Motorola Wide Foldable Design Leaks With Horizontal Camera Module, Creaseless Display
  9. OnePlus N6 Lite to Launch in India This Month as the Firm’s Most Affordable Handset, Tipster Claims
  10. Tim Cook Will Not Appear in Apple's 'Surprise and Shine' Event Video: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »