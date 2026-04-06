Over the last few years, Samsung has maintained a clear hierarchy for its flagship Galaxy S-series. The 2026 generation makes that divide even more apparent. While the Ultra model continues to set benchmarks with new display technology and artificial intelligence (AI) quirks, the standard Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+, on the surface, look like a calculated exercise in refinement. The Galaxy S26 remains one of the few true compact flagships left. The S26+, meanwhile, occupies the middle ground for those who want more screen and battery without the Ultra's price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 price in India begins at Rs. 87,999 for the 256GB storage variant, while the S26+ starts at Rs. 1,19,999. But with not much done in terms of hardware this time around, along with a significant price increase, can they compete against the mounting threat from their rivals? Here's our review.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ Design: Refined, Yet Stagnant

Dimensions: 146.9 x 70.6 x 7.2mm (Galaxy S26); 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.3mm (S26+)

Weight: 167g (S26); 190g (S26+)

Durability: IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

It wouldn't be a surprise if anyone were to confuse the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ with their predecessors at first glance. Samsung has largely stuck to its guns with a flat Armour Aluminium frame and a matte glass back. These are elements that we also saw on last year's models. Despite this, the overall build quality remains top-notch. Both phones are equipped with Armour Aluminium frames and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, helping protect them against accidental drops.

Both phones have an identical design, including the redesigned camera plateau

Speaking of the changes, the most distinct visual update is the camera module. Samsung has replaced the individual rings on the S25 with a pill-shaped plateau that houses all three lenses. While the new design looks polished, it does introduce a noticeable wobble when the phones are placed on a flat surface.

As far as ergonomics go, the Galaxy S26 is enjoyable to use with one hand, weighing only 167g, whereas the Galaxy S26+ is surprisingly thin for its size.

The Cobalt Blue shade of the S26 and S26+ is muted but classy

The matte finish on the rear panels of both phones reduces fingerprints to some extent. We have the Cobalt Violet colourway of the Galaxy S,26 and S26+, and it appears quite subtle, almost muted, at times. It is perhaps the go-to shade for those who like their phones to blend in rather than be ostentatiously loud.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ Display: The Same Formula

Galaxy S26: 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

Galaxy S26+: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

Samsung continues to lead in display quality, and both the S26 and S26+ benefit from it. The Galaxy S26 sees a slight bump to a 6.3-inch screen, while the S26+ maintains its 6.7-inch footprint. The panels are bright, sharp, and incredibly smooth, with good colour accuracy and contrast.

The difference between the two largely comes down to size and resolution, with the Plus model offering a bigger canvas. Both use Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels with a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate. Peak brightness has been increased to up to 2,600 nits, making them legible even in Delhi's direct sunlight.

Samsung continues to differentiate with the resolution on the Galaxy S26 and Plus models

Bezels are very slim and uniform, too, distinguishing them clearly from Samsung's non-flagship models.

However, a closer look at the technical specifications reveals where Samsung has cut corners. Despite early marketing confusion, both the S26 and S26+ still feature 8-bit panels, capable of reproducing up to 16.7 million colours. These have been bolstered by Frame Rate Control (FRC) to simulate a 10-bit experience. Most users will not notice this in daily scrolling, though I noticed subtle colour banding in high-quality HDR gradients.

The other eternal complaint about these screens is the failure to address their relatively weak PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming. This means if you are sensitive to screen flickering at low brightness levels, these panels might still cause eye strain. It is a key area where most competitors, some even priced below, have significantly leapt ahead. Samsung's reluctance to address the chronic issue is disappointing.

The new Privacy Display feature remains exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Lastly, the headline-grabbing Privacy Display feature, which uses Flex Magic Pixel tech to block side-angle viewing, is strictly reserved for the Ultra model. This means that if you have the S26 and S26+, your neighbour on the metro will be able to see exactly what you're typing.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ Performance and Software: The 2nm Leap

Processor - Exynos 2600

RAM and Storage - 12GB LPDDR5x (RAM), Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 (storage)

OS - Android 16-based One UI 8.5

Updates Promised - 7 Years OS + 7 Years Security Patches

Perhaps the most notable upgrade brought about with the Galaxy S26 series isn't on the surface, but under the hood: the move to Exynos 2600. Built on a 2nm process, this chipset is Samsung's most ambitious in-house effort yet. In the Indian market, both the Galaxy S26 and S26+ feature 12GB of RAM as standard. This is a welcome upgrade from the 8GB RAM that we saw on base models in previous years.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ both feature 12GB of RAM as standard

In daily tasks, performance is flawless, and the phones don't break a sweat. Apps load quickly, multitasking is smooth, and animations feel polished throughout the interface. Gaming performance is equally strong. Titles like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile run smoothly on high settings, and the phones manage sustained performance reasonably well.

While I did not notice much heat buildup during extended gameplay sessions, taking the phone on a photowalk introduced considerable warmth on the rear panel.

Software remains Samsung's strongest suit. One UI 8.5 is polished and packed with Galaxy AI features. For example, Circle to Search now supports mathematical equations, and the new AI Sketch feature can turn a rough doodle on a photo into a realistic object. That said, much like the hardware, the software experience doesn't feel drastically different from last year.

One UI remains among the best Android skins out there

The seven-year update guarantee means these phones are built to last longer than most people will likely keep them.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ Cameras: Third Time's a Charm?

Rear Cameras - 50-megapixel (main) + 10-megapixel (telephoto) + 12-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)

Front Camera - 12-megapixel

The cameras on the Galaxy S26 and S26+ evoke a sense of deja vu. So, if you were hoping for a camera revolution, there's at least one more year of waiting. Both smartphones use the same rear camera setup as in previous generations. This means that while the sensors and processing are still capable, there is very little here that feels new or exciting.

In good lighting, the 50-megapixel primary camera captures detailed images with Samsung's signature colour tuning. Images turn out to be slightly vibrant but pleasing. The dynamic range is strong, and the camera balances highlights and shadows well. Low-light performance is reliable, with usable results in most scenarios.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26+ primary camera samples (tap to expand)

The 3x optical zoom is decent for portraits and provides a fairly natural bokeh effect. However, it isn't able to match the performance of not only phones in its price bracket, including the Oppo Find X9 and Vivo X300, but also offerings from the aforementioned brands, which are priced considerably less.

The lack of a high-resolution sensor further becomes obvious when you push to 10x or 30x magnification. Here, images often have a soft, painted effect.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26+ telephoto camera samples (tap to expand)

The 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens on both Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 is serviceable. However, it lacks autofocus, which means you cannot use it for macro shots. This is another feature that Samsung appears to have reserved for the Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26+ ultra-wide-angle camera samples (tap to expand)

Overall, the cameras on the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are just about reliable. However, it's hard not to feel that Samsung is resting on its laurels while the Ultra gets all the interesting upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ Battery: Reliable, Not Groundbreaking

Battery - 4,300mAh (S26), 4,900mAh (S26+)

Wired Charging Speed - 25W (S26), 45W (S26+)

Charger in the Box - No

Battery life on the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ has improved slightly, thanks to larger cells (4,300mAh for the S26 and 4,900mAh for the S26+) and the efficiency of the 2nm chip. The standard S26 is your typical one-day phone, while the S26+ delivers strong endurance, enough to last a day even with heavy 5G use and social media scrolling.

The frustration, however, continues with charging. Samsung has once again capped the S26 at 25W. This is baffling, considering its recently introduced Galaxy A-series models support faster 45W charging. At 25W, the Galaxy S26 takes about one hour and eight minutes for a full charge.

The Galaxy S26+, on the other hand, supports 45W. As a result, it takes about 1 hour and 3 minutes to fully charge, despite housing a larger battery pack. As always, no charger is included.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are the definition of safe flagships. Both phones offer arguably the best software experience on Android, a build quality that feels premium in every sense, and set a benchmark when it comes to processor architecture. Performance is fast, and the overall experience is refined as well. On the other hand, it's hard to ignore how little has changed.

At this point, it feels like Samsung is testing the limits of brand loyalty by sticking with 8-bit displays, low PWM dimming, three-generation-old camera hardware, and slow charging speeds.

Now, to address the question of whether you should buy the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+. If you're upgrading from a much older Galaxy phone, both of them make a fairly strong case. But for those who have a recent S-series model, the improvements are definitely not significant enough to warrant a switch.

To enjoy all of the latest bells and whistles, you'll either have to shell out for the Galaxy S26 Ultra or look toward the increasingly capable competition, including the likes of iPhone 17, Oppo Find X9, Vivo X300, and iQOO 15 — all of which offer a better experience on different fronts.