Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Launch With Exynos 2600 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Variants

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Launch With Exynos 2600 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Variants

Qualcomm is said to have offered Samsung more favourable pricing for its flagship chipset, due to which it may adopt a dual-chip strategy.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 June 2026 12:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Launch With Exynos 2600 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Variants

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 (pictured) comes with Exynos 2500 under the hood

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tipster suggests Galaxy Z Flip 8 may use a dual-chip strategy
  • Qualcomm has offered Samsung more favourable pricing for its flagship SoC
  • The foldable is expected to debut in July
Advertisement

Samsung is rumoured to launch its next-generation foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July. A tipster has now revealed details about the upcoming clamshell-style foldable, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy Z Flip 8. The South Korean tech conglomerate is said to adopt a dual-chip strategy for the purported handset, similar to the flagship Galaxy S26 series. Consequently, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 may be offered with two different chipsets, depending on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Leak

According to tipster Lanzuk's post on the Korean blog site Naver, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 8 in two chipset variants. The clamshell-style foldable is tipped to be available with either the Exynos 2600 SoC or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, depending on the region.

Both of the SoCs, notably, are flagship-class chips. The Exynos 2600 is Samsung's proprietary 2nm mobile processor that powers the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ in most markets, including India. The 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, on the other hand, powers the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The tipster attributed this change to rising production costs associated with Exynos 2600. Qualcomm is said to have offered Samsung more favourable pricing for its flagship chipset. This has reportedly prompted the company to diversify its strategy for the upcoming clamshell foldable.

If accurate, the move would mark a departure from last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7, which was powered exclusively by Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 processor. However, the tipster did not specify which regions will receive each version. Past trends suggest that the tech giant usually reserves Snapdragon-powered phones for South Korea, the US, and select other markets, while the rest of the world gets Exynos-powered handsets.

Exynos 2600 is developed by Samsung Foundry, a dedicated semiconductor manufacturing division of Samsung Electronics. Announced in December 2025, it is touted as not only Samsung's but the world's first built on a 2nm process with advanced GAA (Gate-All-Around) technology. Exynos. The SoC combines CPU, GPU, and NPU into a single compact chip for enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming experiences. It has a 10-core CPU with a peak clock speed of 3.8GHz.

Compared to the Exynos 2500, Samsung claims an improvement of 113 percent in generative AI performance and up to 50 percent better ray-tracing performance.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launch, Exynos 2600, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Steam Machine and Steam Frame VR Headset Will Launch This Summer, Valve Says

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Launch With Exynos 2600 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Variants
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15, Nord 6, Pad 4 Receive Discounts During Community Sale 2026
  2. New OTT Releases This Week : Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, The Pyramid Scheme, and More
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro Compared
  4. Google's New Gemini Avatar Lets Users Create AI Versions of Themselves
  5. Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series With Up to 75-Inch Screen Launched in India
  6. Apple Updates App Store Rules for Texas Users Under New Law
  7. Google Launched Search Profiles for Creators and Publishers
  8. Xiaomi 17T First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Slazer Series Grooming Solutions Launched in India With Interchangeable Attachments, Travel Kit Bundle
  2. Apple's MacBook Ultra With OLED Screen Said to Launch Later This Year; Screen Sizes Suggested
  3. Apple Rolls Out New App Store Age-Verification Rules for Texas Users Following Court Ruling
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Launch With Exynos 2600 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Variants
  5. Steam Machine and Steam Frame VR Headset Will Launch This Summer, Valve Says
  6. Google Rolls Out Search Profiles for Publishers and Creators: Here's How It Works
  7. OnePlus Might Soon Launch a Flagship Phone With 2K Display and a 240Hz Refresh Rate
  8. OnePlus Community Sale Brings Offers on OnePlus 15, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Pad 4 and More
  9. Google Expands Gemini Avatar to More Paid Users, Lets You Generate AI Content Featuring Yourself
  10. Sun Unleashes Triple Solar Flare Blast, Triggering G3 Geomagnetic Storm Alert
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »