The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place later this month. At its bi-annual hardware launch showcase, the South Korean tech conglomerate is likely to unveil its next generation of foldables, and this year's lineup could include the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. While the launch date remains under wraps, Samsung has now officially begun teasing what could be its biggest foldable redesign in years.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Teasers Hint at a New Foldable Form Factor

New teaser videos published on Samsung's social media channels feature everyday objects such as pizza slices, chocolate bars, and puzzle pieces, with an unusually wide shape. These seem to be cryptic hints at the tech giant's rumoured wide foldable. The purported handset has been rumoured to come with a noticeably wider aspect ratio compared to the standard book-style foldable.

In the videos, Samsung does not explicitly show the handset or mention its name. Instead, the videos focus on a recurring aspect ratio that suggests Samsung could be moving towards a shorter and wider folded form factor.

Samsung isn't the only smartphone maker expected to launch a new wide foldable smartphone this year. Towards the end of the year, Apple could launch its first foldable phone, dubbed the iPhone Ultra, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Huawei has already launched the Pura X Max in China as its first wide foldable, with a 5,300mAh battery.

Previous reports suggest that Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22. During the event, the company is expected to unveil its Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 smartphones alongside the Galaxy Watch 9 series.

A new entry this year is expected to be the wide foldable, which could debut as the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Meanwhile, the rumour mill suggests Samsung could market the standard book-style foldable as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.