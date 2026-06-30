The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is rumoured to be held next month, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 likely taking centre stage. While the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to confirm the details, a tipster has suggested that Samsung could bring significantly brighter OLED screens to both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. The leak also hints at faster charging support for the upcoming foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Upgrades

According to tipster Ice Universe (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, Samsung's purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will offer a significantly brighter panel than its predecessor. It is tipped to offer up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 sports a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display, supporting up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

If accurate, the upcoming foldable would become Samsung's brightest smartphone display to date, since the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra also has up to 2,600 peak brightness level.

Meanwhile, the purported Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is tipped to offer a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. This is said again believed to be a notable jump over the 3,000 nits supported by the current Galaxy Watch Ultra. Previous reports also indicated that Samsung could utilise the latest OCF (On-Cell Film) OLED technology, which was first showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year.

Apart from display improvements, the tipster also claimed faster charging across Samsung's next-generation foldable lineup. The Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are all tipped to support 45W wired fast charging, compared to the 25W charging available on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Per previous reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could pack a 5,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide may feature a smaller battery capacity. But regardless of battery capacity, all three Samsung foldables are expected to benefit from the same 45W charging support.

Recent certification listings, such as on the US Federal Communications Commission database, have already indicated that Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 in the coming weeks.