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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Tipped to Get Brighter Displays as Charging Upgrades Leak

At 3,600 nits, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could sport the company's brightest smartphone display to date.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 June 2026 10:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Tipped to Get Brighter Displays as Charging Upgrades Leak

Samsung's current foldable lineup supports 25W wireless charging

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's display could reach 3,600 nits
  • New foldables are tipped to feature 45W charging
  • Samsung will likely use OCF OLED technology for the Watch Ultra 2
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The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is rumoured to be held next month, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 likely taking centre stage. While the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to confirm the details, a tipster has suggested that Samsung could bring significantly brighter OLED screens to both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. The leak also hints at faster charging support for the upcoming foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Upgrades

According to tipster Ice Universe (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, Samsung's purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will offer a significantly brighter panel than its predecessor. It is tipped to offer up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 sports a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display, supporting up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

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If accurate, the upcoming foldable would become Samsung's brightest smartphone display to date, since the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra also has up to 2,600 peak brightness level.

Meanwhile, the purported Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is tipped to offer a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. This is said again believed to be a notable jump over the 3,000 nits supported by the current Galaxy Watch Ultra. Previous reports also indicated that Samsung could utilise the latest OCF (On-Cell Film) OLED technology, which was first showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year.

Apart from display improvements, the tipster also claimed faster charging across Samsung's next-generation foldable lineup. The Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are all tipped to support 45W wired fast charging, compared to the 25W charging available on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Per previous reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could pack a 5,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide may feature a smaller battery capacity. But regardless of battery capacity, all three Samsung foldables are expected to benefit from the same 45W charging support.

Recent certification listings, such as on the US Federal Communications Commission database, have already indicated that Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 in the coming weeks.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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