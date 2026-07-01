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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Full Specifications Tipped; May Get 50-Megapixel Cameras, 7.6-inch Display

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, built on a 3nm process.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 July 2026 09:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Full Specifications Tipped; May Get 50-Megapixel Cameras, 7.6-inch Display

Z Fold 8 could be lighter than the Z Fold 7 (pictured), reports suggest

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 14g could be lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold
  • The handset may get Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy SoC
  • Tipster claims it will pack a 4,800mAh battery
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Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones are expected to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event later this month. In recent months, leaks have revealed several details about the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. A tipster has now shared the complete specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is likely to be the highly anticipated wide-fold model in Samsung's upcoming lineup. The handset is tipped to feature a 7.6-inch foldable display and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications (Expected)

According to tipster Ahmed Qwaider on X, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature a 7.6-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a 4:3 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer screen is said to be a 5.5-inch QHD+ resolution panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and the same 120Hz refresh rate.

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The tipster claims the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could measure 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.5mm when unfolded and 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7mm when folded. The handset is tipped to weigh 201g. If accurate, it would make the purported foldable about 14g lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The weight figure also aligns with a previous leak, which suggested Samsung is focusing on making the next-generation foldable noticeably lighter than its predecessor.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, built on a 3nm process. The phone is tipped to pack 12GB of RAM alongside 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

On the optics front, the purported wide foldable may sport a dual 50-megapixel rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/1.9 aperture. For selfies and video calls, Samsung is said to include a 10-megapixel cover camera alongside another 10-megapixel sensor on the main display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for Super Fast Charging 2.0 and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. Previous leaks have suggested Samsung could equip the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series with 45W wired fast charging, which would be a notable improvement over the 25W charging offered by the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

As always, the specifications are based on unconfirmed reports and should be read with a bit of scepticism. With Galaxy Unpacked likely taking place later this month, we can expect more details to surface about the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 over the coming weeks.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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