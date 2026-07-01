Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones are expected to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event later this month. In recent months, leaks have revealed several details about the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. A tipster has now shared the complete specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is likely to be the highly anticipated wide-fold model in Samsung's upcoming lineup. The handset is tipped to feature a 7.6-inch foldable display and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications (Expected)

According to tipster Ahmed Qwaider on X, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature a 7.6-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a 4:3 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer screen is said to be a 5.5-inch QHD+ resolution panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and the same 120Hz refresh rate.

⭕️ Galaxy Z Fold 8 (New Fold)😎



DynamicAMOLED 2X • 120 Hz

• Folded123.9 x81.9x 9.7 mm

• Unfolded: 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.5 mm



•201g



•Main.7.6° QHD+(4:3)

Cover: 5.5" QHD+ (16:10)



Dual camera system • 50 MP Ultra Wide (F1.9) +50 MP Wide (F1.8)

• Front : 10 MP,F2.2 (Cover)… pic.twitter.com/LR1NunEzqw — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) June 29, 2026

The tipster claims the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could measure 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.5mm when unfolded and 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7mm when folded. The handset is tipped to weigh 201g. If accurate, it would make the purported foldable about 14g lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The weight figure also aligns with a previous leak, which suggested Samsung is focusing on making the next-generation foldable noticeably lighter than its predecessor.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, built on a 3nm process. The phone is tipped to pack 12GB of RAM alongside 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

On the optics front, the purported wide foldable may sport a dual 50-megapixel rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/1.9 aperture. For selfies and video calls, Samsung is said to include a 10-megapixel cover camera alongside another 10-megapixel sensor on the main display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for Super Fast Charging 2.0 and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. Previous leaks have suggested Samsung could equip the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series with 45W wired fast charging, which would be a notable improvement over the 25W charging offered by the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

As always, the specifications are based on unconfirmed reports and should be read with a bit of scepticism. With Galaxy Unpacked likely taking place later this month, we can expect more details to surface about the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 over the coming weeks.