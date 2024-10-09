Samsung has announced that the beta version of its upcoming Android 15-based operating system (OS) update dubbed One UI 7 will be available to all users, not just developers. The update was officially announced at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 held in San Jose on October 4. One of the highlighted features of One UI 7 is a new home screen grid that the company says will be “slicker” and easier to use.

One UI 7 Beta Public Availability

Responding to a user's query on the Samsung Community forum (via Android Authority), the Beta Moderator revealed that One UI 7 beta will indeed be available to the public and not restricted to developers. However, its release schedule remains unknown. When its rollout begins, users will be notified via the Samsung Members app.

While the public availability of One UI beta updates is not new, it brings more clarification to Samsung's SDC 2024 announcement which only referenced its arrival for developers, who will be able to try the update later this year. Meanwhile, the official One UI 7 OS release is scheduled for next year.

Samsung says its next Galaxy S series, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S25 series, will be the first devices to be powered by it. This is speculated to take place in early 2025, matching the launch timeline of the Galaxy S24 series that debuted in January this year.

One UI 7 Features

One UI 7 will bring Android 15 to Samsung smartphones. Although the new Android OS was released last month, only a handful of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Vivo, iQOO, and Nothing have introduced it for their range of handsets.

As per the South Korean technology conglomerate, One UI 7 incorporates its three core goals: Purposeful simplicity, signature impression, and emotional attachment. It is claimed to be designed to minimise complexity while accomplishing tasks. The OS has been redesigned to bring a cleaner look and offer more consistency.