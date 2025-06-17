Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series New Renders Leaked; Classic Variant Shown With Rotating Bezel

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 seem to adopt the “squircle” design.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2025 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: Evan Blass (@evleaks)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is tipped to get a Quick button

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series design revealed in another leak
  • The Galaxy Unpacked event may take place on July 10
  • The standard model is likely to be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is expected to land mid-July alongside the next generation of Galaxy Z foldable smartphones. We recently got a peek at some images depicting the upcoming Galaxy smartwatches. Now, a new set of alleged Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 design renders have surfaced online. The renders reaffirm a “squircle” case design reminiscent of last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. 

Leaked Renders Show New Galaxy Watches

In a newsletter, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared higher-resolution images of the purported Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025. The official-looking images are improved versions of images that we saw earlier. The renders offer a view of their squircle design language.

 

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic appears to have the rotating bezel, a new Quick Button, and two side buttons. The standard Galaxy Watch 8 is shown with smaller bezels, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 seems to retain the same design as last year's model, with the only noticeable change being a new blue colour option. The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is available in Orange and Dark Gray shades.

Samsung hasn't officially revealed any details about the upcoming wearable lineup. The South Korean tech giant is likely to unveil the Galaxy Watch 8 family in its next Galaxy Unpacked event, rumoured to be set for July 10. It is expected to

samsung galaxy watch 8 ultra evleaks Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Watch 8 
Photo Credit: Evan Blass (@evleaks)

 

be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The standard Galaxy Watch 8 is likely to be launched in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The company is expected to use its own Exynos W1000 chip from last year in the new lineup. They are expected to run on One UI 8 Watch out of the box. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is tipped to come in a single 47mm size option and pack a 450mAh battery unit.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel 10 Series to Use a Tele-Macro Camera For Improved Close-Up Photography: Report
OpenAI Improves Web Search Tool in ChatGPT, Can Now Handle More Complex Queries

