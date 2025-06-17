Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is expected to land mid-July alongside the next generation of Galaxy Z foldable smartphones. We recently got a peek at some images depicting the upcoming Galaxy smartwatches. Now, a new set of alleged Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 design renders have surfaced online. The renders reaffirm a “squircle” case design reminiscent of last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Leaked Renders Show New Galaxy Watches

In a newsletter, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared higher-resolution images of the purported Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025. The official-looking images are improved versions of images that we saw earlier. The renders offer a view of their squircle design language.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic appears to have the rotating bezel, a new Quick Button, and two side buttons. The standard Galaxy Watch 8 is shown with smaller bezels, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 seems to retain the same design as last year's model, with the only noticeable change being a new blue colour option. The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is available in Orange and Dark Gray shades.

Samsung hasn't officially revealed any details about the upcoming wearable lineup. The South Korean tech giant is likely to unveil the Galaxy Watch 8 family in its next Galaxy Unpacked event, rumoured to be set for July 10. It is expected to

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Watch 8

Photo Credit: Evan Blass (@evleaks)

be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The standard Galaxy Watch 8 is likely to be launched in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The company is expected to use its own Exynos W1000 chip from last year in the new lineup. They are expected to run on One UI 8 Watch out of the box. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is tipped to come in a single 47mm size option and pack a 450mAh battery unit.