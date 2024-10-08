Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Confirmed; Key Features Revealed

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, which was listed online recently on a Samsung global site, is now confirmed to launch in India. The company has revealed some of the key features and colour options of the Indian variant of the handset. Notably, the phone will offer six OS upgrades and six years of security updates, which is unheard of in this price segment. The phone sports a Key Island design element, which houses the power button and volume rocker on the right edge.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch, Colour Options

Samsung confirmed in a press note that the Galaxy A16 5G will launch in India soon. The company is yet to announce the launch date, but the Indian variant has been confirmed to come in three colour options — Blue Black, Gold, and Light Green.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is teased as a mid-range offering. Notably, in select markets, the 4GB + 128GB option of the handset is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Features

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is confirmed to get six OS upgrades and six years of security updates in India, similar to the global variant. The design and key features of the model also appear to be similar to the global option. The phone will launch in India with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance and get the Key Island feature.

The official press note added that the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G in India will come with a MediaTek chipset (possibly the Dimensity 6300), Knox Security features, and carry a Super AMOLED screen as well as a triple rear camera unit with an ultra-wide lens.

Globally, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC chipset. The phone sports a 6.5-inch 90Hz full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen and ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G global variant carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Meanwhile, the front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It supports dual 5G, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity.