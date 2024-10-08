Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Confirmed; Key Features Revealed

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is confirmed to support six OS upgrades.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 October 2024 17:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Confirmed; Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G global variant comes in Blue Black, Light Green and Light Grey shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A16 5G will come with Knox security support
  • The Indian variant of the handset will get a MediaTek chipset
  • The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G will sport a Super AMOLED screen
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, which was listed online recently on a Samsung global site, is now confirmed to launch in India. The company has revealed some of the key features and colour options of the Indian variant of the handset. Notably, the phone will offer six OS upgrades and six years of security updates, which is unheard of in this price segment. The phone sports a Key Island design element, which houses the power button and volume rocker on the right edge. 

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch, Colour Options

Samsung confirmed in a press note that the Galaxy A16 5G will launch in India soon. The company is yet to announce the launch date, but the Indian variant has been confirmed to come in three colour options — Blue Black, Gold, and Light Green.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is teased as a mid-range offering. Notably, in select markets, the 4GB + 128GB option of the handset is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 23,000). 

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Features

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is confirmed to get six OS upgrades and six years of security updates in India, similar to the global variant. The design and key features of the model also appear to be similar to the global option. The phone will launch in India with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance and get the Key Island feature.

The official press note added that the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G in India will come with a MediaTek chipset (possibly the Dimensity 6300), Knox Security features, and carry a Super AMOLED screen as well as a triple rear camera unit with an ultra-wide lens.

Globally, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC chipset. The phone sports a 6.5-inch 90Hz full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen and ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G global variant carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Meanwhile, the front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It supports dual 5G, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy A16 5G specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Come in a New Green Colourway With Three Possible Options
How Meta's Hyperscape Transforms Phone Cameras into Gateways to the Metaverse: Explained

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Confirmed; Key Features Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav Sale 2024 to Start on October 9: Deals Teased
  2. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Rolls Out for Phone 2a With These Features
  3. This OnePlus Flagship Could Be the First to Sport Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  4. Apple Rolls Out New iOS 18 Beta Updates With These Features
  5. Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, F27 Pro+ 5G, More Discounted in Oppo's Festive Sale
  6. US Judge Orders Google to Open Up Play Store to Competition
  7. iQOO 13 to Have Slower Charging Than iQOO 12, Claims New Leak
  8. Here's How Meta's Hyperscape Turns Phone Cameras into Metaverse Portals
  9. Tecno Spark 30C 5G With 48-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reportedly Working on a Gemini Button on Android Lock Screen
  2. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Confirmed; Key Features Revealed
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Come in a New Green Colourway With Three Possible Options
  4. How Meta's Hyperscape Transforms Phone Cameras into Gateways to the Metaverse: Explained
  5. Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G, More Discounted in Company's Festive Sale
  6. Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav Sale 2024 to Start on October 9; Deals and Offers Teased
  7. Vodafone Partners With Google to Promote AI Phones and Services
  8. Apple Intelligence Features Will Reportedly Not Deliver ‘Serious AI’ Performance Till 2027
  9. US Judge Orders Google to Open Up Play Store to Competition
  10. FTX Cleared to Repay Billions to Customers After Bankruptcy Plan Approval
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »