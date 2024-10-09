Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 13 Front Design Revealed; Suggests Uniform Bezels, Flat Frame and Hole-Punch Display

iQOO 13 is said to get a 2K display protected with a metal middle frame.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 11:58 IST
iQOO 13 Front Design Revealed; Suggests Uniform Bezels, Flat Frame and Hole-Punch Display

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 13 is said to go official on December 9

Highlights
  • iQOO 13 is expected to come with unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  • iQOO 13 is shown with flat sides
  • It could get a 6,100mAh battery
Advertisement

iQOO 13 is expected to be officially unveiled in November. Although the Vivo sub-brand hasn't yet confirmed when exactly the iQOO 12 successor will be announced, we already know quite a few things about the flagship. Most recently, we got a new picture showing the front design of the iQOO 13. The latest render is supposedly a direct capture of the phone's display. The iQOO 13 is expected to be one of the first smartphones to pack the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

A company executive on Weibo posted an image of iQOO 13 on Weibo, offering a look at its front design. It has flat sides with a centrally located hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. The display has uniform and slim bezels on all sides.

The executive stated in the comment section that the iQOO 13 will have a 2K display protected with a metal middle frame. The image further suggests that the handset will be launched on December 9 with OriginOS 5.

iQOO 13 Specifications (Expected)

For starters, the iQOO 13 is said to come with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to come with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The iQOO 13 could get a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. It could pack a 32-megapixel front camera. The new phone might include a new heat dissipation setup with a single-layer motherboard for thermal management. It could feature the company's self-developed Q2 chip for gaming. It is tipped to carry a 6,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 13, iQOO 13 Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor X60 Series Design Teased Ahead of October 16 Launch
Samsung Confirms Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Will Not Be Restricted to Just Developers

Related Stories

iQOO 13 Front Design Revealed; Suggests Uniform Bezels, Flat Frame and Hole-Punch Display
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Smartphone Offers During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale
  2. Realme P1 Speed 5G to Launch in India Next Week With This Chipset
  3. MediaTek's Flagship-Tier Dimensity 9400 Chipset Introduced: All Details
  4. Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Beta Will Be Available to Public
  5. This New Adobe Web App Will Let Creators Apply AI Labels to Content
  6. Snapchat Announces Rollout of Ads in Chats and Snap Map
  7. Portronics Launches Pico 13 Portable Projector With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Gets a Gemini-Powered Insights Explorer Feature, Can Answer Questions About User’s Health
  2. UNODC Proposes Penalties for Unlicensed Crypto Firms in Southeast Asia to Combat Growing Cyber Fraud
  3. Redmi Tipped to be Working on a Gaming Tablet With Snapdragon 8-Series SoC
  4. US Weighs Google Breakup as Remedy in Historic Antitrust Case
  5. Adobe Content Authenticity Web App Introduced; Will Let Creators Add AI Label to Content
  6. Portronics Pico 13 Portable Projector With 4K Resolution, Rechargeable Battery Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find X8 Series to Launch on October 24; Confirmed to Run on New MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  8. Crypto.com Sues US SEC After Receiving Legal Threat from Regulator
  9. Apple Watch Series 10 Teardown Reveals Battery Capacity, Other Details; Gets Poor Repairability Score
  10. Honor Tablet GT Pro Launch Date Set for October 16; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »