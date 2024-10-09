iQOO 13 is expected to be officially unveiled in November. Although the Vivo sub-brand hasn't yet confirmed when exactly the iQOO 12 successor will be announced, we already know quite a few things about the flagship. Most recently, we got a new picture showing the front design of the iQOO 13. The latest render is supposedly a direct capture of the phone's display. The iQOO 13 is expected to be one of the first smartphones to pack the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

A company executive on Weibo posted an image of iQOO 13 on Weibo, offering a look at its front design. It has flat sides with a centrally located hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. The display has uniform and slim bezels on all sides.

The executive stated in the comment section that the iQOO 13 will have a 2K display protected with a metal middle frame. The image further suggests that the handset will be launched on December 9 with OriginOS 5.

iQOO 13 Specifications (Expected)

For starters, the iQOO 13 is said to come with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to come with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The iQOO 13 could get a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. It could pack a 32-megapixel front camera. The new phone might include a new heat dissipation setup with a single-layer motherboard for thermal management. It could feature the company's self-developed Q2 chip for gaming. It is tipped to carry a 6,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.