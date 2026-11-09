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  • Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Global Launch Date Announced; Back Display, Leica Backed 200 Megapixel Cameras Teased

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Global Launch Date Announced; Back Display, Leica-Backed 200-Megapixel Cameras Teased

Both models feature secondary AMOLED screens on the rear, alongside large 120Hz displays with a Privacy Display feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 20:14 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Global Launch Date Announced; Back Display, Leica-Backed 200-Megapixel Cameras Teased

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The launch event will take place in Paris, France

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro Series will launch globally on November 17
  • The phones sport dual 200-megapixel Leica rear cameras
  • Both models use Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipsets
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Xiaomi is getting ready to bring its latest flagship phones to global markets. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Series will include two models in different sizes, with both expected to feature a secondary screen on the back and a Leica-branded camera setup with two 200-megapixel sensors. The phones have already gone on sale in China, where they launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipsets, AMOLED displays and large batteries.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Global Launch Set for November 17

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Series will be unveiled globally on November 17 at an event in Paris, France. The launch is scheduled to begin at 2pm GMT+1 (6:30pm IST). The company has also indicated that the lineup will include two models in different sizes. The teaser highlights a back display and a dual 200-megapixel Leica camera system.

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Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were launched in China in September. Both phones feature secondary AMOLED screens on the back, measuring 2.7 inches on the Pro model and 2.9 inches on the Pro Max. The main displays are also different in size, with the standard model sporting a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and the Pro Max featuring a larger 6.9-inch panel. Both support a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. They also come with a Privacy Display feature designed to limit screen visibility from side angles.

For performance, the Xiaomi 18 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, while the Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC. Both processors are built on a 2nm process. The Chinese variants also offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. They run HyperOS 4 based on Android 17.

The China models carry a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Both phones also have a 50-megapixel front camera. Xiaomi's latest global teaser specifically highlights the two 200-megapixel Leica cameras.

Battery capacities differ between the two models as well. The Xiaomi 18 Pro packs a 7,000mAh battery, while the Pro Max gets an 8,500mAh unit. Both support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, along with 27W wired reverse charging.

Xiaomi 18 Pro

Xiaomi 18 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 596x912 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,120x2,436 pixels
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 596x976 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8500mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,208x2,624 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro Series, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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