Xiaomi is getting ready to bring its latest flagship phones to global markets. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Series will include two models in different sizes, with both expected to feature a secondary screen on the back and a Leica-branded camera setup with two 200-megapixel sensors. The phones have already gone on sale in China, where they launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipsets, AMOLED displays and large batteries.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Global Launch Set for November 17

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Series will be unveiled globally on November 17 at an event in Paris, France. The launch is scheduled to begin at 2pm GMT+1 (6:30pm IST). The company has also indicated that the lineup will include two models in different sizes. The teaser highlights a back display and a dual 200-megapixel Leica camera system.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were launched in China in September. Both phones feature secondary AMOLED screens on the back, measuring 2.7 inches on the Pro model and 2.9 inches on the Pro Max. The main displays are also different in size, with the standard model sporting a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and the Pro Max featuring a larger 6.9-inch panel. Both support a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. They also come with a Privacy Display feature designed to limit screen visibility from side angles.

For performance, the Xiaomi 18 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, while the Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC. Both processors are built on a 2nm process. The Chinese variants also offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. They run HyperOS 4 based on Android 17.

The China models carry a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Both phones also have a 50-megapixel front camera. Xiaomi's latest global teaser specifically highlights the two 200-megapixel Leica cameras.

Battery capacities differ between the two models as well. The Xiaomi 18 Pro packs a 7,000mAh battery, while the Pro Max gets an 8,500mAh unit. Both support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, along with 27W wired reverse charging.