Samsung Galaxy S23 series details and images have surfaced online, less than a month before the company's next-generation phones are set to debut. Almost all the key specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have leaked online ahead of the official launch on February 1. We are about two weeks away from the Galaxy Unpacked event and leaked renders have now tipped the colour options of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, while a tipster has revealed some of the key specifications of the handset .

The vanilla model will be the most affordable smartphone in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. A WinFuture report, citing tipster Roland Quandt, revealed the purported official design images of the S23 5G. The images reveal that the phone has a slightly flat frame design, with the rear and front remaining completely flat. The rear panel has three circular camera cutouts and an LED flash module.

On the front, the display has a hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera. The bezels around the display are fairly thin as well, as per the leaked images. Quandt claims that the phone will feature a 6.11-inch full-HD+ OLED display.

The tipster also revealed that the phone will be available in four colours — Phantom Black, Misty Lilac, Cotton Flower and Botanic Green.

The vanilla model's 6.1-inch display could support a 120Hz refresh rate, according to previous reports. The phone is also said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

On the back, the handset will feature a triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. There will also be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G could be equipped with a 12-megapixel front camera, according to earlier reports.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is also said to pack a 3900mAh battery and offer 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. The phone is expected to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box.

