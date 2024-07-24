Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Production to Begin in August; Launch Expected in October, Analyst Says

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Production to Begin in August; Launch Expected in October, Analyst Says

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is said to be available in grey and silver colourways.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 July 2024 18:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Production to Begin in August; Launch Expected in October, Analyst Says

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra may sport large AMOLED screens at least 12 inches in size

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is speculated to launch later this year, building upon the debut of the company's flagship foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. The production of the firm's upcoming tablets could begin next month, according to claims by a market analyst. Notably, a recent report suggested that Samsung may unveil its Galaxy Tab S10 series, comprising two models, in October.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Production

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young claims that Samsung will kick off the production of its Tab S10 series in August. Young also corroborated previous leaks which suggested that only two models could debut this year — the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, with Samsung reportedly expected to ditch the base tablet model.

Both tablets may be available in two colourways: grey and silver, according to the analyst. In addition to the production timeline, Young also states that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series in October, corroborating a claim by journalist Max Jambor, who previously suggested the devices would arrive that month.

No other details related to the launch of the tablets were provided by Young. However, previous leaks have revealed substantial information about Samsung's upcoming tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will reportedly sport large AMOLED screens that are at least 12 inches in size. Benchmark sightings of the Tab S10 Plus suggest it may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. The tablet may run on Android 14 out of the box and come with model number SM-X828U.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra may be equipped with a 14.6-inch AMOLED screen, similar to the existing model. The tablet's leaked renders were also spotted recently, hinting at an unchanged design. It is speculated to retain the quad-speaker setup with sound by AKG, while the S-Pen may still be magnetically attachable at the back of the tablet.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Production to Begin in August; Launch Expected in October, Analyst Says
