Samsung unveiled a host of new products on July 10 at a Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. The launches included the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 alongside new smart wearables like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 7. Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. These new products from the South Korean tech giant will go on sale in India later today.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price in India, Offers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price starts in India at Rs. 1,64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB variants are priced at Rs. 1,76,999 and Rs. 2,00,999, respectively. The phone is offered in Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow colourways and can be purchased via the Samsung India website from 8pm IST today (July 24).

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price in India starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is listed at Rs. 1,21,999. This model comes in Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow colour options. It will also go on sale at the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 via the company's India website.

Customers can get up to a Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus as well as a Rs. 15,000 instant bank discount on using HDFC Bank Credit Card's full payment option. No-cost EMI options on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 start from Rs. 13,079.33 and Rs. 8,497.37, respectively. Buyers using the Samsung Shop App may also get up to Rs. 2,000 off, lowering the effective price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Price in India, Offers

The 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is listed at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 33,999, for the standard and cellular variants, respectively. Meanwhile, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 is marked at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 36,999 for the standard and LTE versions, respectively. The smaller model comes in Cream and Green shades, while the bigger option is offered in Green and Silver colour variants.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 59,999 and is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White shades.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are priced in the country at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. They are available in two colour options — Silver and White.

These smart wearable devices will go on sale in India alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable smartphones. Users can avail of up to Rs. 5,000 instant discount using credit or debit cards from select leading banks. They can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specifications

Both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Watch Z Flip 6 are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The phones ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 skin on top.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports a 7.6-inch 120Hz QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main display and a 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED outer screen.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. Both handsets have 10-megapixel selfie cameras with an additional 4-megapixel under-display sensor on the Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired as well as Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare charging support. The Galaxy Z Flip 6, on the other hand, is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with similar charging specifications.

Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, available in 40mm and 44mm variants, is powered by the 3nm Exynos W1000 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It runs on Wear OS-based One UI 6 Watch out-of-the-box. The smaller variant carries a 300mAh battery while the 44mm variant gets a 425mAh battery. The two options sport 1.3-inch (432x432 pixels) and 1.5-inch (480x480 pixels) AMOLED always-on displays, respectively.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra features a similar display as the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 variant and has similar processor, storage and OS specifications. It packs a 590mAh battery with support for WPC-based wireless fast charging. The smartwatch also comes with 10ATM water resistance. All the watch models are equipped with several health and fitness trackers.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds 3 series TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of total music playback time and come with active noise cancellation (ANC) support. The base version has a 11mm dynamic driver, while the Pro variant is equipped with a 10.5mm dynamic speaker with a 6.1mm planar driver. They offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with for AAC, SBC, SSC, HiFi, and SSC UHQ codec support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.