Samsung to Bring Portrait Studio, Other Galaxy AI Features to Galaxy S23 Series and Older Models

AI features such as Portrait Studio, Live Effect, Sketch to Image, and Motion Clipper will be available on older Samsung smartphones.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 July 2024 19:25 IST
Samsung to Bring Portrait Studio, Other Galaxy AI Features to Galaxy S23 Series and Older Models

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung introduced Galaxy AI with the S24 series in January this year

Highlights
  • Samsung will release more Galaxy AI features on older smartphone models
  • The features are expected to arrive via a software update
  • Several new AI features were introduced with Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6
Samsung is bringing new features that were unveiled with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 to other Galaxy smartphones too, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, and older models, the company announced in its community forum. The features, such as Portrait Studio, Sketch to Image, and overlay translation, are powered by Galaxy AI – the suite of artificial intelligence (AI) services for Samsung smartphones.

Samsung's Galaxy AI to Arrive on Older Smartphones

In a post on Samsung's South Korea community forum, Samsung announced that it is bringing Flex Camcorder and Auto Zoom features, which debuted with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, to the Flip 5 too. Furthermore, the Instant Slomo feature will be available on last year's foldables, the Galaxy S23 series, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

In addition to the camera-centric features, Samsung is bringing its Portrait Studio, Live Effect, Sketch to Image, and Motion Clipper to Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 and newer foldable models, Galaxy S23 series and later models, and the Galaxy Tab S8 and S9 series. Additionally, the Galaxy Photo Editor and Overlay Translation feature will also be available on the aforementioned models.

Samsung says its Astro Portrait feature will be arriving on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 series too.

While Samsung has now announced a release date, these new features are speculated to be part of the One UI 6.1.1 update that Samsung introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 smartphones during the Galaxy Unpacked event on June 10. The update is said to arrive on older Samsung smartphones in the coming weeks.

Samsung Plans for AI-Powered Smartphones

This development comes amidst reports that Samsung's AI smartphones of the future could be “radically different”. In a conversation with Australian Financial Review, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics said that the South Korean technology conglomerate is now focused on making new AI smartphones which “may turn out to be radically different from Samsung's existing phones.”

The Samsung official reportedly highlighted that a “lion's share” of its research and development efforts were also being directed towards developing these new devices.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Galaxy AI, Galaxy AI features, Samsung Galaxy AI, Samsung AI features
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus Watch 2R Review: A Better Watch 2?

