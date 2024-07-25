Technology News
Infinix Partners With Samsung to Launch AI-Powered Deep Learning Camera Algorithm

Infinix says its new AI-backed imaging technology will be integrated into its upcoming smartphones which are scheduled to debut soon.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2024 17:31 IST
Infinix Partners With Samsung to Launch AI-Powered Deep Learning Camera Algorithm

Photo Credit: Infinix

The upcoming Infinix Note 40X is speculated to feature the company's new AI imaging algorithm

Highlights
  • Infinix introduced its new AI-Powered Advanced Deep Learning Algorithm
  • The company has partnered with Samsung for its development
  • It is said to be featured in Infinix's upcoming smartphones
Infinix has partnered with Samsung Electronics to launch the 108-megapixel AI-Powered Advanced Deep Learning Algorithm (AIADLA), the company announced on Thursday. Courtesy of this strategic alliance, Infinix claims to improve mobile photography by leveraging Samsung's ISOCELL image sensor hardware remosaic technology. Infinix says it aims to make the “art of photography” accessible to casual users who aren't experts at capturing photos, using artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance them.

Infinix's New Imaging Algorithm

According to Infinix, its new AIADLA algorithm optimises noise reduction and detail reproduction using Samsung's imaging technology. Images shot even in long-range environments are claimed to retain their sharpness and colour accuracy. Furthermore, the technology also aims to improve low-light photography by delivering better clarity and detail while also reducing noise and distortion.

infinix AI algorithm New AI Deep Learning Algorithm by Infinix

New AI Deep Learning Algorithm by Infinix
Photo Credit: Infinix

Leveraging AIADLA technology, users can capture high-resolution images from their smartphone's primary camera even at a distance, the company noted. They can then crop and adjust the images as per their requirements without sacrificing the overall quality, as per the company. To achieve its results, the algorithm calibrates using AI during the software mosaic rearrangement process, based on a pre-trained database of images.

Infinix says this technology will be integrated into its upcoming smartphones which are scheduled to debut soon. It is speculated to be featured in the Infinix Note 40X, which is confirmed to launch in India on August 5. The handset will sport an AI-backed 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Infinix's 720-Degree SphereTech NFC Technology

This development comes days after Infinix unveiled its latest near-field communication (NFC) technology dubbed 720-degree SphereTech. As per the company, it is capable of doubling the traditional NFC signal range while increasing the card reading area by 200 percent.

The company claims that any smartphone enabled with its latest NFC technology can complete transactions by being tapped on the front, back and top sides.

Further reading: Infinix, Samsung, Infinix Note 40X
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
