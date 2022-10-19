Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S23 Tipped to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 3,900mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 is tipped to pack a 6.1-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 19 October 2022 11:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Tipped to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 3,900mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 could debut early next year
  • It could pack a 3,900mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series was unveiled in February this year

Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to go official early next year. Ahead of the official debut, a known tipster has suggested the key specifications of the Galaxy S22 successor on Twitter. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to feature an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming handset could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Samsung is said to pack a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor on the Galaxy S23. It could feature a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) tweeted the alleged specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23. According to the tipster, the upcoming Samsung phone will have a 6.1-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, similar to its predecessor. It could run on Android-13-based OneUI 5. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy S23 series was earlier speculated to pack Exynos 2300 SoC under the hood.

For optics, the upcoming Galaxy smartphone is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy S23 could pack a 10-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Galaxy S23 is said to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options. It could feature a 3,900mAh battery, which is an upgrade over the predecessor Galaxy S22. Further, the battery is said to support 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The anticipated Galaxy S23 is likely to come with upgrades over the Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S22 was launched in India in February alongside the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a starting price tag of Rs. 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and comes with 8GB of RAM as standard.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Black Adam Review Roundup: Dwayne Johnson’s Superhero Debut Is a ‘Catastrophe’

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Tipped to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 3,900mAh Battery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. TikTok Not Liable for Death of Girl in 'Blackout Challenge', US Court Says
  3. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  4. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  5. Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  6. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  7. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.