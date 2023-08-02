Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is reportedly in the works and could be launched soon. A company executive recently hinted at the imminent debut of the smartphone during the recently concluded Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul. While the launch date and other details are yet to be announced by the firm, the phone's expected specifications and design have already been leaked on several occasions and a new report claims it will feature an upgraded selfie camera. The Galaxy S23 FE was previously tipped to sport a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE that was launched last year.

According to a recent report by Galaxy Club (in Dutch), the purported Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will feature a flagship-grade front camera which was used on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series. The handset will reportedly house a 10-megapixel selfie shooter, unlike the 32-megapixel front camera on its predecessors. It is worth noting that while the new camera has a lower megapixel count, picture quality could actually see an improvement over the S21 FE model, with support for flagship-grade features — like Dual Pixel autofocus — when clicking selfies.

Additionally, a previous report suggested that the phone could get a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The Galaxy Club report corroborates the claim that the phone will feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera, suggesting it will offer similar performance as its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE.

Recently, purported live images surfaced online hinting at the design of the smartphone. The leaked images show the phone sporting a 2.5D curved display while the back will be flat. It could feature a triple rear camera setup in the top left corner housed in three vertically positioned circular camera cutouts.

The phone is also tipped to ship either with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in the North American market, while it could be powered by an in-house Exynos 2200 chipset. The Galaxy S23 FE is also said to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1 and feature up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It is also tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery, according to previous reports.

