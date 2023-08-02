Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be equipped with a 10-megapixel front-facing camera instead of the 32-megapixel camera on its predecessor, according to a report.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 August 2023 12:02 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE (pictured)

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to launch later this year
  • The phone could feature a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may sport a selfie camera with more features

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is reportedly in the works and could be launched soon. A company executive recently hinted at the imminent debut of the smartphone during the recently concluded Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul. While the launch date and other details are yet to be announced by the firm, the phone's expected specifications and design have already been leaked on several occasions and a new report claims it will feature an upgraded selfie camera. The Galaxy S23 FE was previously tipped to sport a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE that was launched last year.

According to a recent report by Galaxy Club (in Dutch), the purported Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will feature a flagship-grade front camera which was used on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series. The handset will reportedly house a 10-megapixel selfie shooter, unlike the 32-megapixel front camera on its predecessors. It is worth noting that while the new camera has a lower megapixel count, picture quality could actually see an improvement over the S21 FE model, with support for flagship-grade features — like Dual Pixel autofocus — when clicking selfies.

Additionally, a previous report suggested that the phone could get a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The Galaxy Club report corroborates the claim that the phone will feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera, suggesting it will offer similar performance as its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE.

Recently, purported live images surfaced online hinting at the design of the smartphone. The leaked images show the phone sporting a 2.5D curved display while the back will be flat. It could feature a triple rear camera setup in the top left corner housed in three vertically positioned circular camera cutouts.

The phone is also tipped to ship either with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in the North American market, while it could be powered by an in-house Exynos 2200 chipset. The Galaxy S23 FE is also said to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1 and feature up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It is also tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery, according to previous reports. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung, Galaxy S23 FE specifications
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
Bitcoin Climbs Up Crypto Price Chart With Minor Gains, Most Altcoins Record Profits

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Will Reportedly Feature Upgraded Selfie Camera from Flagship Models: Details
