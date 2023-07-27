Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch soon. The South Korean tech giant held its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year where they unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Watch 6 series. Reportedly, a company executive confirmed the launch of the Galaxy S23 FE model, the Fan Edition handset of the Galaxy S23, that was released at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year in February.

An Android Authority report states that a top Samsung executive confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will launch soon. Justin Hume, Samsung South Africa Vice-President of Mobile said that there currently is "an FE-sized gap between the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy S23" but an announcement to bridge that will be made "imminently." The Fan Edition model is expected to include the most popular features of the Galaxy S23 series, which includes the base Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Recently the purported handset was spotted on Geekbench multiple times. One listing suggested that the Galaxy S23 FE is likely to be powered by an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC, while another one suggests that the phone could launch in North America, that is the US and Canada, with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It is likely that the phone may launch with two chip variants in different regions.

The phone has been tipped to come with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage, while the Exynos SoC has been said to be paired with an Xclipse 920 AMD GPU. Reportedly, the Galaxy S23 FE will run Android 13-based One UI on top.

A 6.4-inch flat display is likely to feature a 12-megapixel front camera sensor in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top. The rumoured triple rear camera unit is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The Galaxy S23 FE is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

