Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Hinted in Big Year End Sale Teaser, Listed on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Hinted in Big Year End Sale Teaser, Listed on Flipkart

The Galaxy S23 FE comes with an Exynos 2200 chipset in India.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 December 2023 14:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Hinted in Big Year End Sale Teaser, Listed on Flipkart

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy S23 FE initially launched in Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple colour options

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launched in October
  • The phone sports a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display
  • The Flipkart sale teaser hints at a Samsung handset coming soon
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE debuted in India alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE in October. The ‘Fan Edition' Galaxy smartphone sports a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. While the handset runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in global markets, it comes with the in-house Exynos 2200 chipset in India. A Flipkart listing and a sale teaser on the e-commerce website, however, suggest that a Snapdragon chipset variant of the phone could be arriving in the Indian market soon.

Flipkart seems to have listed the Galaxy S23 FE with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on its site. While the product currently is out of stock, a teaser for an upcoming Samsung phone during the Big Year End sale hints at an imminent launch.

The teaser, spotted on Big Year End sale page on the Flipkart app, shows a Samsung handset with triple rear cameras, listed as “coming soon,” alongside the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and the Vivo X100 series. The sale teaser, which reads “The New Epic,” doesn't give away any details about the handset, but the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S23 FE product page shows the price of the handset listed as Rs. 56,500. The listing features the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone in the Purple colourway.

IMG 3275 2 samsung

The teaser spotted on the Flipkart app shows an upcoming Samsung phone

While the Big Year End sale teaser and the product listing hints at Galaxy S23 FE getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in India, Samsung hasn't announced any plans to introduce the new variant in the market here. The Flipkart listing could also be an error.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE succeeded the Galaxy S21 FE, launched over two years ago in January 2021. The South Korean tech conglomerate skipped the ‘Fan Edition' phone for Galaxy S22 generation. Launched in October, the Galaxy S23 FE sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. In India, the phone currently runs on an Exynos 2200 chipset. It is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model, while the 8GB+256GB variant comes in at Rs. 64,999.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • A flagship-level camera system that can shoot 8K videos
  • Great display that is very bright in daylight
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Slow Charging at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S23 FE, Flipkart
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Global Launch Date Announced; Arriving January 23, 2024

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Hinted in Big Year End Sale Teaser, Listed on Flipkart
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally on This Date
  2. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via These Sites
  3. Vivo X100 Pro and X100 Debut Globally With MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 SoC
  4. iQoo 12 Review: Maximum Performance, Minimum Price
  5. Poco C65 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  6. Infinix to Unveil Two New Charging Technologies at CES 2024
  7. Vivo S18 Series With AMOLED Screens, 50-Megapixel Cameras Debuts
  8. Lava Storm 5G Teased to Launch Soon; Price in India, SoC Leaked
  9. Moto G24 Power, Moto G34 Renders Tip 50-Megapixel Cameras: Details
  10. Classic GTA Trilogy Now on Android, iOS Phones Via Netflix Games
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Hinted in Big Year End Sale Teaser, Listed on Flipkart
  2. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Global Launch Date Announced; Arriving January 23, 2024
  3. Death Stranding Movie in Development From A24 and Hideo Kojima
  4. Acer Swift Go 14 Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs: Price, Specifications
  5. Asus ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro Renders Leak Online Alongside Key Specifications
  6. Apple Said to Bring iPad and MacBook With OLED Screens, No Timeline for Foldable iPad: Report
  7. Lava Storm 5G Teased to Launch Soon; Price in India, SoC Leaked
  8. Google Reportedly Working on Pixie, a Pixel-Exclusive AI Assistant Said to Launch With Pixel 9 Series
  9. Vivo S18 Pro, Vivo S18 and Vivo S18e With AMOLED Screens, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. The Creator, Starring John David Washington, Is Set to Release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 20
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »