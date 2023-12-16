The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE debuted in India alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE in October. The ‘Fan Edition' Galaxy smartphone sports a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. While the handset runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in global markets, it comes with the in-house Exynos 2200 chipset in India. A Flipkart listing and a sale teaser on the e-commerce website, however, suggest that a Snapdragon chipset variant of the phone could be arriving in the Indian market soon.

Flipkart seems to have listed the Galaxy S23 FE with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on its site. While the product currently is out of stock, a teaser for an upcoming Samsung phone during the Big Year End sale hints at an imminent launch.

The teaser, spotted on Big Year End sale page on the Flipkart app, shows a Samsung handset with triple rear cameras, listed as “coming soon,” alongside the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and the Vivo X100 series. The sale teaser, which reads “The New Epic,” doesn't give away any details about the handset, but the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S23 FE product page shows the price of the handset listed as Rs. 56,500. The listing features the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone in the Purple colourway.

The teaser spotted on the Flipkart app shows an upcoming Samsung phone

While the Big Year End sale teaser and the product listing hints at Galaxy S23 FE getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in India, Samsung hasn't announced any plans to introduce the new variant in the market here. The Flipkart listing could also be an error.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE succeeded the Galaxy S21 FE, launched over two years ago in January 2021. The South Korean tech conglomerate skipped the ‘Fan Edition' phone for Galaxy S22 generation. Launched in October, the Galaxy S23 FE sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. In India, the phone currently runs on an Exynos 2200 chipset. It is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model, while the 8GB+256GB variant comes in at Rs. 64,999.

