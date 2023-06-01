Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Base Variant Costs $469 to Manufacture: Counterpoint

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's processor and cellular components accounted for 34 percent of the cost.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 June 2023 18:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Base Variant Costs $469 to Manufacture: Counterpoint

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

Highlights
  • Silicon Mitus and Maxim are the providers of power management ICs
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's price starts at $1199
  • Qualcomm has designed fingerprint sensor IC of Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the high-end Android handset powered by a customised version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was launched in February this year. The flagship smartphone's price starts at $1199 (roughly Rs. 98,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Now, a bill of materials (BoM) analysis of Galaxy S23 Ultra by research firm Counterpoint shows how much of that price tag accounts for the internals. The BoM for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's base variant is reportedly less than 40 percent of the retail value of the handset.

A latest bill of materials (BoM) analysis by Counterpoint's component research service suggests that Samsung is generating a fair profit from its premium phone. Producing the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version of Galaxy S23 Ultra costs the South Korean smartphone company $469. As per the report, the processor and cellular components accounted for 34 percent of the model's BoM cost. The premium handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

Besides the customised SoC, Qualcomm has designed the fingerprint sensor IC, key power management ICs, audio codec, RF power amplifiers, Wi-Fi + Bluetooth, GPS and Sub-6GHz transceiver in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. With this Qualcomm's share in the handset has increased to an 'all-time high', noted Counterpoint.

Display (18 percent) and the “others” category (15 percent) also accounted for the biggest chunk of BoM. The camera contributed 14 percent of the total BoM cost of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, followed by Memory (11 percent) and Casing (8 percent).

The second-largest beneficiary of Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung. Samsung's other business units supply the 256GB NAND flash and the 6.8-inch AMOLED display for the device. In the camera subsystem, Samsung (SEMCO) and Sony make the major share of the BoM. Samsung provides the 200-megapixel wide-angle camera (S5KHP2) and 12-megapixel selfie camera (S5K3LU), while Sony supplies the 12-megapixel ultrawide (IMX564) senior, 10-megapixel telephoto and periscope telephoto (IMX754) sensors.

Further, Silicon Mitus and Maxim are the providers of power management ICs. STM designs the laser autofocus module, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and touch panel controller. The battery is packaged by Samsung and the cell is provided by ATL. The quick charging IC is sourced from NXP while the 15W wireless charging IC is from Convenient Power.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications, Counterpoint Research, BoM, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Base Variant Costs $469 to Manufacture: Counterpoint
