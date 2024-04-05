Technology News

Samsung Acknowledges Galaxy S23 Touchscreen Issue With One UI 6.1, Offers Temporary Fix

Samsung suggests affected users to install the latest Google app update and then clear the app’s data and reboot.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 April 2024 14:39 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's AI-centric One UI 6.1 was announced in January

Highlights
  • One UI 6.1 seems to be causing several issues on the Galaxy S23 series
  • Samsung offers a temporary fix for the screen unresponsive issues
  • The issue is being caused by the Google app's Discover feed
Samsung started rolling out the One UI 6.1 update to older Galaxy devices last week. Following the rollout of the AI-focused software update, multiple users on the Web complained that it was causing touchscreen problems for their Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra models. Some users have claimed that the screen is completely unresponsive to touches after updating to One UI 6.1. Samsung finally acknowledged the problem on Wednesday (April 3) and offered a fix. The South Korean brand says compatibility issues with some Google app features caused the issue.

As per user reports on Reddit and the company's support forum, some Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra series owners are facing unreliable touch input following the One UI 6.1 update. Through a post on Samsung's Korean support forum, the company has acknowledged the touchscreen bug and offered a temporary workaround for the problem. According to Samsung, the Google Discover feed is creating touchscreen performance issues on the afflicted Galaxy S23 series smartphones.

Samsung suggests affected users to temporarily update the Google app via Google Play to the latest version, delete the app's data, and then restart their devices to fix the issue. The apps' storage can be deleted by tapping Settings > Apps > Google > Storage > Delete Data. Google is said to be working on a fix for the issue.

The One UI 6.1 update started rolling out globally to last year's Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Tab S9 series in March last week. Several users have complained that the update is causing charging issues, and fingerprint scanner issues on Galaxy S23 models.

The AI-centric One UI 6.1 was announced in January during the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. It includes several AI-backed features as part of the Galaxy AI experience. These include Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Circle to Search.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
India to Legislate AI Regulations Soon, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report
Google Files Lawsuits Against Chinese Nationals for Promoting Fraudulent Crypto Apps on Play Store: Report

