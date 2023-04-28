Technology News

Vivo X90 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo X90 Pro in India is priced at Rs. 84,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 April 2023 17:50 IST
Vivo X90 Pro has a triple rear camera system backed by Zeiss optics

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's latest SoC
  • Vivo X90 Pro has triple rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup

Vivo X90 Pro has been launched in India as the latest flagship offering from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Vivo handset with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor is betting big on the camera. The Vivo X90 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with Vivo's V2 chip, and flaunts Zeiss branded triple rear camera setup. It is backed by a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. In the high-end smartphone space, Vivo X90 Pro competes with the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra. The latter comes with a 200-megapixel camera and a high-resolution 6.8-inch display, as well as a stylus.

Let's put the Vivo X90 Pro against Galaxy S23 Ultra to map out the key differences and similarities between the two smartphones.

Vivo X90 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price in India

Vivo has launched the X90 Pro in India with a single storage option. It is priced at Rs. 84,999 for the sole 12GB RAM +256GB storage model. The handset is available in a single Legendary Black shade.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is a bit more expensive with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,34,999, and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 1TB variant is priced at Rs. 1,54,999.

Vivo X90 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: specifications

The Vivo X90 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra come with dual SIM (Nano) support. When it comes to software, the former runs on Android 13-based FunTouch OS, while the latter features Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top.

On the display front, the Vivo X90 Pro sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. On the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get a slightly larger 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

vivo x90 pro inline

The Vivo X90 Pro is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with Vivo's V2 chip for imaging, and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC under the hood, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

Coming to the cameras, the Vivo X90 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra have different rear camera setups. The Vivo X90 Pro's Zeiss branded triple rear cameras include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) support, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX758 sensor, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, in contrast, has a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary wide camera with an 85-degree field of view. The camera unit also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 10-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, and another 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra back design ndtv

For selfies and video calls, the Vivo X90 Pro sports a 32-megapixel camera. The Galaxy S23 Ultraon the other hand, has a 12-megapixel camera. Both smartphones feature a hole-punch display design.

Vivo X90 Pro offers 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage, whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra offers up to 1TB of onboard storage. Connectivity options and sensors are almost similar on both phones. Samsung has bundled the S Pen stylus with its handset. Both models feature fingerprint sensors for authentication and have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Vivo X90 Pro is backed by a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features a larger 5,000mAh battery, but only supports 45W wired fast charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 that offers 15W charging speeds. It also offers Wireless PowerShare for charging other wireless charging-supported devices.

Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo X90 Pro Price in India, Vivo X90 Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
