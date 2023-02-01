Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched by the company on Wednesday. The new Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The latest flagship handsets are powered by a customised version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and sport Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays. The Galaxy S23 family is the first smartphone series to feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ flaunt an identical triple rear camera setup, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the most premium model in the range, houses a superior 200-megapixel quad rear camera system.

The company claims that the new models offer improved 'Nightography' capabilities over the Galaxy S22 series. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with S Pen support, like its predecessor. All three models offer up to 120Hz refresh rate and feature 12-megapixel selfie cameras. They run on One UI 5.1 and are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Read on for more details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series price and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra price, availability

The regular Samsung Galaxy S23 is priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 65,486) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S23+ pricing starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 81,878) for the lowest 8GB + 256GB storage option.

Pricing for the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1199 (roughly Rs. 98,271) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones will be available from February 17. Details about the availability of the lineup in India will be announced on Thursday (February 2). They are currently up for pre-reservations in the country.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate that can drop to as low as 48Hz. The display has a Vision Booster feature for improved visibility in outdoor usage and has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is rated to offer a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the Galaxy S23 has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens 85-degree field of view, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens featuring 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it sports a 12-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and an 80-degree field-of-view.

Samsung has provided an upgraded camera app on the Galaxy S23 models that supports camera advancements including 8K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps), 360-degree audio recording feature and more.

There is up to 512GB of inbuilt storage on the Galaxy S23. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi direct, and a USB Type-C port. Further, the phone comes in IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant build. It also features Samsung Knox security and support for the company's Knox Vault.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S23 with a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging that is said to be capable of charging the battery up to 50 percent in as little as 30 minutes. It also comes with Wireless PowerShare for charging other devices that have wireless charging support.

Besides, the phone measures 170.9x146.3x7.6mm and weighs 168g.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ has plenty of similarities with the regular Galaxy S23. The former also runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate ranging from 48Hz to 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate in game mode. The display supports the Vision Booster feature and has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Like the vanilla model, the Galaxy S23+ is also powered by the customised version of Qualcomm's latest SoC, known as Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

The Galaxy S23+ features the same triple rear camera setup as the Galaxy S23. It also includes a 12-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and 80-degree field-of-view.

Samsung has equipped up to 512GB onboard storage on the Galaxy S23+. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C port. It comes with Samsung Knox and Knox Vault features. It is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S23+ packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging that's said to deliver up to 65 percent charge in as little as 30 minutes. It supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 which offers 15W charging speeds and Wireless PowerShare support for reverse wireless charging. It measures 76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm and weighs 196g.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

Similar to last year's lineup, Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most premium smartphone in the new lineup. It also runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that has a dynamic refresh rate of 1–120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz in Game Mode. Like the other two models, the phone is powered by a custom version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a premium quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary wide camera with an f/1.8 lens and an 85-degree field of view. The rear camera unit also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 120 degrees field of view, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.4 aperture lens and 3x optical zoom, and another 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support. For selfies and video chats, it has a 12-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens and an 80-degree field of view.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers up to 1TB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and a USB Type-C port. Samsung has also bundled the S Pen stylus with the handset. The phone features support for Samsung Knox security and Knox Vault. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 which offers 15W charging speeds. The charging technology is claimed to fill the battery 65 percent in just 20 minutes. It also offers Wireless PowerShare for charging other wireless charging-supported devices. Besides, the smartphone measures 78.1 X 163.4 X 8.9mm and weighs 234g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.