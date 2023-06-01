Technology News

Australian Version of 'The Office' Starring Felicity Ward in Development at Prime Video

While The Office first started in the UK, the US version went on to become more popular and ran for nine seasons.

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs from PTI | Updated: 1 June 2023 17:44 IST
Australian Version of 'The Office' Starring Felicity Ward in Development at Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Australian version of 'The Office' will be the 13th adaptation of the series

Highlights
  • The sitcom's American version saw actor Steve Carrell in the lead role
  • The original UK version had creator Ricky Gervais playing David Brent
  • The series production will start in Sydney later this month

An Australian version of the classic sitcom 'The Office' is in the works at Prime Video but with a gender-flipped lead character. Comedian and actor Felicity Ward will headline the Australian show, a joint production between Prime Video, BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand, and Bunya Entertainment. 'The Office' first started in the United Kingdom with actor Ricky Gervais playing David Brent, the head of the Slough branch of the fictional Wernham Hogg paper company. It ran for two seasons from 2001 to 2003.

The sitcom's American version, which saw actor Steve Carrell as Michael Scott, became much more popular during its run on NBC from 2005 to 2013. In the Australian take, Ward will essay the role of Hannah Howard, the managing director of the packaging company Flinley Craddick.

"When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can't keep in order to keep her 'work family' together. The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah's outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them," the official plotline reads.

Gervais, co-creator, co-writer and star of 'The Office', said that he is excited about Australia remaking the sitcom. "Office politics have changed a bit in 20 years, so can't wait to see how they navigate a modern-day David Brent," he added.

The Australian version will be the 13th adaptation of the series after similar shows in France, Canada, Chile, Israel, India, the Middle East, and Poland. Production on the eight-part Australian Amazon Original series will start in Sydney later this month with filming to take place over eight weeks. The show will also feature Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, Pallavi Sharda, Susan Ling Young, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmit, and Firass Dirani.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Office, Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video, Ricky Gervais, Felicity Ward, Steve Carrell
European Union, US Working Towards Common Code of Conduct for AI Amid Growing Privacy, Civil Liberties Concerns

Related Stories

Australian Version of 'The Office' Starring Felicity Ward in Development at Prime Video
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Check Price
  2. OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition India Launch Tipped: Details Here
  3. Google Pixel 8 May Not Get Qi2 Wireless Charging Upgrade
  4. OnePlus Pad Review: Best Mid-Range Android Tablet?
  5. Realme 11 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Apple Reality Pro Surfaces in 3D Renders: Here's What it Might Look Like
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. Redmi Note 12 5G Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 12,999
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Display Size, Design Features Revealed: Check Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Again Tipped to Come With This SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 3.6-Inch Cover Display Launched; Razr 40 Tags Along
  2. WhatsApp Launches New Global Security Centre Page With 10 Indian Languages
  3. Lenovo Legion Pro Series Laptops Refreshed With 13th Gen Intel Core and Ryzen 7000 Series Processors
  4. Australian Version of 'The Office' Starring Felicity Ward in Development at Prime Video
  5. PlayStation Plus June 2023 Free Games: NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi
  6. European Union, US Working Towards Common Code of Conduct for AI Amid Growing Privacy, Civil Liberties Concerns
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Expected India Launch Date and Key Specifications Leaked: Details
  8. Samsung OLED TV Series With Pantone Certified Display, Dolby Atmos Launched in India: All Details
  9. US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Prohibit Digital Dollar Testing Due to Threat to American Liberties
  10. US FTC Says Amazon Ring Violated Customer Privacy, Announces $5.8-Million Settlement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.