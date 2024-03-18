Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched this year in January alongside the base Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ models. It succeeds the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which was introduced in February 2023, alongside base Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ models. Both Ultra handsets are the top-of-the-line models in their respective series. They are offered in India in multiple colour options and three RAM and storage configurations each. Samsung has now announced the Galaxy Ultra Days sale in the country which allows interested customers to buy the phones at temporarily lower prices than usual.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India (including Galaxy Ultra Days sale offers)

In India, the Galaxy S24 Ultra model starts at Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB models are priced at Rs. 1,39,999 and Rs. 1,59,999, respectively. The Galaxy S23 Ultra models are priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB variants are respectively listed at Rs. 1,19,999 and Rs. 1,39,999.

Between March 12 and March 22, customers will be able to avail of the Galaxy Ultra Days offer at Samsung retail stores, Samsung.com, and other e-commerce platforms. Existing S-series customers starting with Galaxy S20 series models, opting to upgrade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra can get up to Rs. 17,000 off, while those choosing to upgrade to the Galaxy S23 Ultra may get up to Rs. 13,000 off.

Other customers can get benefits of up to Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively, on the purchase of Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As per standard offers, buyers get up to Rs. 12,000 off as an upgrade bonus while buying the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The buyers can also choose to opt for Rs. 6,000 upgrade bonus + Rs. 6,000 bank cashback. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra customers can usually get up to Rs. 7,500 upgrade bonus. In a press note, Samsung notes that the Galaxy S23 Ultra can also choose to opt for a Rs. 5,000 upgrade bonus + Rs. 5,000 bank cashback.

As part of the Galaxy Ultra Days sale, Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra buyers, can get up to Rs. 5,000 additional upgrade bonus or opt for up to Rs. 3,000 additional upgrade bonus and an unspecified amount of bank cashback options.

All buyers can get up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor protection. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra carries a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS support alongside 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The front camera has a 12-megapixel sensor.

Meanwhile, the older Galaxy S23 Ultra also features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display but is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box. The preceding model also has similar battery and charging specifications as the current model.

In the camera department, the quad rear camera unit of the Galaxy S23 Ultra includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and two 10-megapixel telephoto shooters. Similar to the newer Galaxy S24 series Ultra model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a 12-megapixel front camera sensor.

