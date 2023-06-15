Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched earlier this year in February alongside the base Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy S23+ models. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. The phone was initially launched in four colour variants. The Ultra model is also offered in four exclusive colour options on the Samsung website. On Thursday, the company teased that the model will soon be offered in two additional colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India, availability

The 12GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 512GB variants of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are priced at Rs. 1,24,999 and Rs. 1,34,999, at launch, respectively. Meanwhile, the high-end 12GB + 1TB model was marked at Rs. 1,54,999.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently offered in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colour options across all platforms. It is available exclusively on the Samsung website in additional Graphite, Lime, Sky Blue, and Red colour variants.

Now, Samsung India has teased that it will soon launch two new colour variants of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the country. Whether it will be the extended access to the existing exclusive colours or the introduction of two completely new colourways, is unclear.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications, features

Sporting a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Galaxy S23 Ultra come with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The dual nano SIM-supported handset runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top.

In the camera department, the quad rear camera unit of the Galaxy S23 includes a 200-megapixel primary wide sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and two 10-megapixel sensors with telephoto lenses. For selfies, a 12-megapixel sensor is packed into the centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

The handset comes with an S Pen stylus and offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy S23 has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. It weighs 234 grams and measures 78.1mm x 163.4mm x 8.9mm in size.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.