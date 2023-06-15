Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra New Colour Variants Officially Teased in India: All Details

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 June 2023 18:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra New Colour Variants Officially Teased in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is offered in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colours

Highlights
  • The phone has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
  • It is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary wide rear sensor
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched earlier this year in February alongside the base Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy S23+ models. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. The phone was initially launched in four colour variants. The Ultra model is also offered in four exclusive colour options on the Samsung website. On Thursday, the company teased that the model will soon be offered in two additional colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India, availability

The 12GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 512GB variants of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are priced at Rs. 1,24,999 and Rs. 1,34,999, at launch, respectively. Meanwhile, the high-end 12GB + 1TB model was marked at Rs. 1,54,999.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently offered in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colour options across all platforms. It is available exclusively on the Samsung website in additional Graphite, Lime, Sky Blue, and Red colour variants.

Now, Samsung India has teased that it will soon launch two new colour variants of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the country. Whether it will be the extended access to the existing exclusive colours or the introduction of two completely new colourways, is unclear.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications, features

Sporting a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Galaxy S23 Ultra come with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The dual nano SIM-supported handset runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top.

In the camera department, the quad rear camera unit of the Galaxy S23 includes a 200-megapixel primary wide sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and two 10-megapixel sensors with telephoto lenses. For selfies, a 12-megapixel sensor is packed into the centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

The handset comes with an S Pen stylus and offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy S23 has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. It weighs 234 grams and measures 78.1mm x 163.4mm x 8.9mm in size.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specificatiions, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Government's Relationship With Social Media Platforms Is Through Compliance of Law and Rules: MoS IT

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra New Colour Variants Officially Teased in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription Launched in India: Price, Benefits
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Find the Best Option for You
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Launch With This Useful Health Feature
  5. Nothing Phone 2 Flipkart Page Goes Live; CEO Reacts to Design Memes
  6. Truecaller Reintroduces Call Recording on iOS, Android: Here's How It Works
  7. Intel Confirms New Core CPU Branding, Naming Scheme for 14th Gen CPUs
  8. Here’s When the Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Updated to Nothing OS 2
  9. Realme Narzo 60 5G Spotted on Geekbench; Specifications Listed
  10. Here Are the New Google Pixel, Pixel Watch Features From June Pixel Drop
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X90s Officially Teased, Tipped to Run on New MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra New Colour Variants Officially Teased in India: All Details
  3. Nothing Phone 2 to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Carl Pei Reacts to Memes on Design
  4. Redmi 12C Variant With More RAM, Higher Storage to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  5. Government's Relationship With Social Media Platforms Is Through Compliance of Law and Rules: MoS IT
  6. Intel Confirms New Core CPU Branding, Naming Scheme for 14th Gen 'Meteor Lake' CPUs
  7. Google Said to Have Warned Employees Against Using Confidential Information on AI Chatbot
  8. Netflix Bites Restaurant to Open in Los Angeles Serving Food From Chef’s Table, Nailed It! and More
  9. HSBC, Standard Chartered Face Pressure From Hong Kong to Take on Crypto Clients: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series With Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications Confirmed to Launch Later This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.