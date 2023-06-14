Technology News

Samsung Opens Premium Experience Store in Telangana, Plans to Expand Business

Samsung has the biggest Premium Experience Store in Bengaluru, spread over an area of around 33,000 square feet.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 14 June 2023 22:41 IST
Samsung has plans to set up a total of 15 premium experience stores across the country by December

Highlights
  • In 2023, Samsung aims to take contribution in Telangana to 60 percent
  • Samsung has 56 brand stores in Telangana
  • The store is at par in terms of Samsung's premium experience Delhi store

Smartphone major Samsung has opened its biggest premium experience store in Telangana as it eyes to increase the share of business from premium products to 60 percent in the state, the company said on Wednesday.

Spread over 3,500 square feet, it is at par in terms of Samsung's premium experience store in Delhi.

"We are excited to bring the next-gen Premium Experience Store to our consumers in Hyderabad. Our aim is to connect the diverse local community with the best of Samsung technology. We have tailored unique experiences through zones such as Samsung SmartThings, Gaming and Bespoke DIY Customisation, designed especially for Gen Z consumers," Samsung India, Senior Director, Sumit Walia said in a statement.

Samsung has the biggest Premium Experience Store in Bengaluru, spread over an area of around 33,000 square feet.

The company has plans to set up a total of 15 premium experience stores across the country by December as it aims to enhance the share of revenue from premium products in the overall business.

"In 2023, Samsung aims to take premium contribution in the Telangana state to 60 percent and in Hyderabad city to 70 percent," Samsung India, Head of Exclusive Brand Shops, Rahul Singh said.

Samsung has 56 brand stores in Telangana.

The contribution of premium products at Samsung exclusive stores in Telangana and Hyderabad city is 50 and 65 percent, respectively, Singh said.

"In 2022, we saw strong growth of 30 percent across our brand stores in Telangana. We expect to grow in excess of 30 percent in the state on the back of the launch of this new Premium Experience Store, and the upcoming festival season," he said. 

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung India, Samsung Premium experience Store, Samsung Store India
