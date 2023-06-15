Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to launch at the second Galaxy Unpacked event this year, most likely to be held in July. There have been speculations over the design and specifications of the upcoming smartwatches. Samsung has now confirmed that the upcoming smartwatches will be equipped with a new health feature. The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to include two models, with the Classic variant said to bring back the iconic rotating bezel.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series has been confirmed to feature the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature, which when combined with the Health Monitor application's Blood Pressure and Electrocardiogram monitoring feature, will be able to detect and notify users of atrial fibrillation (aFib).

According to Samsung, the feature checks for irregular heart rhythms of the user in the background, and alongside continuous blood pressure, heart rate and ECG monitoring, it will help users keep a more comprehensive track of their heart health. The South Korean manufacturer confirmed that the IHRN will be introduced as part of the One UI 5 Watch operating system and will later be expanded to other versions.The new feature has been certified by health authorities in the US, South Korea, and 11 other countries.

One of the lineup models, expected to launch with the moniker Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, has been previously tipped to feature a rotating bezel, which is reminiscent of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Users will reportedly be able to navigate the apps and widgets on the wearable by rotating the bezel.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is also expected to be powered by an in-house chipset that has been recently spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. The Exynos W930, reportedly listed with the model number S5E5515, is expected to come alongside a compatible RF chip to support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity on the respective devices.

