Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series With Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications Confirmed to Launch Later This Year

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to be powered by an in-house Exynos W930 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 June 2023 15:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series With Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications Confirmed to Launch Later This Year

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to succeed the Galaxy Watch 5 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is likely to include a base and a Pro model
  • The Pro model design could be similar to that of Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
  • The series is expected to launch in a second Unpacked event in July

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to launch at the second Galaxy Unpacked event this year, most likely to be held in July. There have been speculations over the design and specifications of the upcoming smartwatches. Samsung has now confirmed that the upcoming smartwatches will be equipped with a new health feature. The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to include two models, with the Classic variant said to bring back the iconic rotating bezel.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series has been confirmed to feature the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature, which when combined with the Health Monitor application's Blood Pressure and Electrocardiogram monitoring feature, will be able to detect and notify users of atrial fibrillation (aFib).

According to Samsung, the feature checks for irregular heart rhythms of the user in the background, and alongside continuous blood pressure, heart rate and ECG monitoring, it will help users keep a more comprehensive track of their heart health. The South Korean manufacturer confirmed that the IHRN will be introduced as part of the One UI 5 Watch operating system and will later be expanded to other versions.The new feature has been certified by health authorities in the US, South Korea, and 11 other countries.

One of the lineup models, expected to launch with the moniker Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, has been previously tipped to feature a rotating bezel, which is reminiscent of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Users will reportedly be able to navigate the apps and widgets on the wearable by rotating the bezel.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is also expected to be powered by an in-house chipset that has been recently spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. The Exynos W930, reportedly listed with the model number S5E5515, is expected to come alongside a compatible RF chip to support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity on the respective devices.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
