Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Could Use Same Cameras as Galaxy Z Fold 5; Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra May Offer New Setup

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold foldable is expected to branch out into its own series this year.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2024 14:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Could Use Same Cameras as Galaxy Z Fold 5; Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra May Offer New Setup

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 appeared largely similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Highlights
  • Samsung may announce an ‘Ultra’ version of its Galaxy Z Fold this year
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to offer cameras similar to its predecessor
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is expected to get a different set of cameras
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup is expected to get upgraded into a series this year. While we are yet to hear about any solid hardware specifications about the new ‘Ultra'-branded Galaxy Z foldable, there have been plenty of leaks about the standard model, which is currently tagged as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 was mainly an incremental upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (which was a much bigger leap over the Galaxy Z Fold 3), there's now news that the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 will get the same cameras as the currently available Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) put out a post on X explaining that the camera setup on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 model will be identical to what's already available on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The tipster adds that this applies not just to the rear camera setup but the front camera (embedded in the cover display) and the under display camera (embedded into the main folding display) as well.

In a reply to the original tweet, the tipster mentions that Samsung will introduce different cameras with the more premium Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra model, without specifying any details. According to a previous report these could be borrowed from the currently available Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone which is the top-end camera-centric offering from Samsung.

Samsung fans may find this news a bit hard to digest given that the previous model barely saw any feature add-ons compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, yet this move is not a surprising one. Samsung has been following a similar strategy with its Galaxy S24 models, offering SoC or performance upgrades while keeping the rest of the hardware intact from older models. A good example is this year's Galaxy S24, which has a camera setup that is identical to last year's Galaxy S23, and the one that came before.

Meanwhile, the competition especially in India is only increasing with recent entrants like OnePlus adding book-style foldables to the existing selection of flippables from Oppo and Motorola. This year, Vivo too is said to bring its Vivo X Fold 3 to India, a slim, camera-focussed foldable that was recently announced for the Chinese market.

A recent report suggested even more similarities between the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the current Galaxy Z Fold 5 model. The information, which comes from the same source as above, hinted that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will offer the same 4,400mAh battery along with 25W wired charging speeds as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 model. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, which was launched in 2022 also offers the same battery capacity and charging rate.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
