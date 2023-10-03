Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to be unveiled early next year. The South Korean smartphone brand is yet to provide any details about the next Galaxy S series smartphones, but ahead of it, CAD (computer-aided design) renders suggesting the design of the Galaxy S24+ have leaked online. The upcoming model seems to follow a similar design language to that of the Galaxy S23+. The display of the handset is seen to have a hole-punch cutout, and it is shown to have a triple camera setup at the back.

The CAD renders of Samsung Galaxy S24+, leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and Giznext, suggest a hole punch flat display design on the screen to house the single selfie shooter. On the rear, it is seen with a triple camera unit. All three protruding camera rings are vertically aligned alongside an LED flash. The power button and the volume keys appear to be arranged on the left spine of the smartphone. The power button could double up as a fingerprint sensor as well.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ CAD Render

Photo Credit: Giznext/ @Onleaks

The newly leaked images hint that Samsung might keep things familiar with the design of the Galaxy S24+. The design seems to be identical to that of the Galaxy S23+ and the rumoured vanilla Galaxy S24. Based on this, we can expect the Galaxy S24+ to debut as a larger version of the entry-level model.

As per the report, the Galaxy S24+ will sport a 6.7-inch flat screen. This would be a notable upgrade over Galaxy S23+'s 6.6-inch screen. Samsung is said to include a UWB (Ultra-Wideband) Antenna on the device, marking a significant first for Samsung's Galaxy S lineup. The upcoming phone is expected to be taller and thicker than its predecessor, with 75.9 x158.5x 7.75mm measurements. This year's Galaxy S23+ measures 76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm

The Galaxy S24+ is expected to go official early next year alongside the vanilla Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Depending on the region, it is rumoured to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC or the company's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC.

