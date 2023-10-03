Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S24+ Leaked Renders Showcase Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display, UWB Antenna

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Leaked Renders Showcase Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display, UWB Antenna

Samsung Galaxy S24+ seems to be identical to that of the Galaxy S23+ and the rumoured vanilla Galaxy S24.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 October 2023 18:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24+ Leaked Renders Showcase Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display, UWB Antenna

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23+ was launched in February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24+ could sport a 6.7-inch flat screen
  • The leaked design is similar to that of the Galaxy S23+
  • Galaxy S24+ might debut as a larger version of the Galaxy S24
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to be unveiled early next year. The South Korean smartphone brand is yet to provide any details about the next Galaxy S series smartphones, but ahead of it, CAD (computer-aided design) renders suggesting the design of the Galaxy S24+ have leaked online. The upcoming model seems to follow a similar design language to that of the Galaxy S23+. The display of the handset is seen to have a hole-punch cutout, and it is shown to have a triple camera setup at the back.

The CAD renders of Samsung Galaxy S24+, leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and Giznext, suggest a hole punch flat display design on the screen to house the single selfie shooter. On the rear, it is seen with a triple camera unit. All three protruding camera rings are vertically aligned alongside an LED flash. The power button and the volume keys appear to be arranged on the left spine of the smartphone. The power button could double up as a fingerprint sensor as well.

galaxy s23 plus giznext Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24+ CAD Render
Photo Credit: Giznext/ @Onleaks

 

The newly leaked images hint that Samsung might keep things familiar with the design of the Galaxy S24+. The design seems to be identical to that of the Galaxy S23+ and the rumoured vanilla Galaxy S24. Based on this, we can expect the Galaxy S24+ to debut as a larger version of the entry-level model.

As per the report, the Galaxy S24+ will sport a 6.7-inch flat screen. This would be a notable upgrade over Galaxy S23+'s 6.6-inch screen. Samsung is said to include a UWB (Ultra-Wideband) Antenna on the device, marking a significant first for Samsung's Galaxy S lineup. The upcoming phone is expected to be taller and thicker than its predecessor, with 75.9 x158.5x 7.75mm measurements. This year's Galaxy S23+ measures 76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm

The Galaxy S24+ is expected to go official early next year alongside the vanilla Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Depending on the region, it is rumoured to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC or the company's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price in India Set to Drop During Upcoming Flipkart and Amazon Sales
GTA 6 Announcement Speculated as Fans Look for Clues in Rockstar Games’ Promotional Post

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Leaked Renders Showcase Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display, UWB Antenna
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
  2. Poco M6 Pro 5G Offered in India at This Price During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
  3. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  4. OnePlus 11R Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Big Billion Days Sale
  5. Apple MacBook Air M1 Offered at This Price Ahead of Amazon Sale
  6. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Vivo to Launch Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 on October 7
  9. Disney+ Hotstar Introduces New Features for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup
  10. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo to Launch Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 on October 7
  2. Apple MacBook Air M1 Available Under Rs. 70,000 Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
  3. Microsoft CEO Says Google Locking Up Content Needed to Train AI While Tech Giants Compete Hard
  4. Nokia-Parent HMD Global Starts Manufacturing 5G Devices in Europe
  5. Poco M6 Pro 5G Available at as Low as Rs. 8,999 During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
  6. ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Disney+ Hotstar Adds MaxView Video Streaming, Live Feed Card, More
  7. India Expected to See 31 Million Users Upgrading to 5G Phones by December: Survey
  8. GTA 6 Announcement Speculated as Fans Look for Clues in Rockstar Games’ Promotional Post
  9. OnePlus 11R Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Leaked Renders Showcase Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display, UWB Antenna
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.