Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price in India Set to Drop During Upcoming Flipkart and Amazon Sales

Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 7,000 on SBI debit and credit card transactions when purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 October 2023 18:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is sold via Amazon, Flipkart and the offline and online retail stores

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 to be available with discounts
  • Pricing for these recently launched phones starts at Rs. 99,999
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports a 7.6-inch internal display
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are the company's latest foldable phones introduced earlier this year, and the handsets will be available at discounted prices during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The prices of both handsets can be lowered by combining bank card discounts and an exchange discount on eligible smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are powered by a custom version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in India is set at Rs. 1,54,999, but you can reduce the price of the handset by Rs. 7,000 as part of the Kickstarter Deals on Amazon. You can also exchange an eligible smartphone to lower the price of the foldable phone by Rs. 49,500. On Flipkart, you can reduce the price of the phone by 30,600 by exchanging your old smartphone — this discount will depend on the value of the product you are exchanging.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is priced at Rs. 99,999 on Amazon. However, the ongoing Kickstarter Deal on the e-commerce website will let you reduce the price of the handset by Rs. 7,000 when using SBI bank cards. You can also avail a discount of up to 43,000 by trading in another smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications

The larger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex internal display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. On the outside, the phone is equipped with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a clamshell-style foldable phone that features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike last year's model, this phone has a much larger 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz outer screen that is shaped like a folder.

Samsung has equipped both foldable phones with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that also powers the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 feature up to 12GB of RAM and, up to 1TB of storage, and 8GB of RAM along with up to 512GB of storage, respectively.

You get a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a dual 12-megapixel rear camera setup. Both phones feature a 10-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

These phones have an IPX8 rating for water resistance, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. Both phones feature Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare support, according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung
