Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra More Durable Than iPhone 15 Pro Max, Claims New Drop Test

iPhone 15 Pro was launched last month and is now available in global markets, including India.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 October 2023 15:48 IST
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max was launched last month

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro was launched last month
  • The comparison includes drops on different surfaces
  • The iPhone 15 Pro may be more prone to cracking than Galaxy S23 Ultra
iPhone 15 Pro Max — Apple's latest premium smartphone that features a new titanium frame and curved edges went on open sale on September 22. As more people are finally getting their hands on the new flagship, fresh sets of durability tests have started to come in. Most recently, the PhoneBuff team has posted a drop test video comparing the iPhone 15 Pro Max against the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The test compares the durability of the devices to help you pick the strongest between the two. In the video, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is seen surviving much of the drop tests without cracking.

Also read: iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and More to Be Available With Massive Discounts During Amazon and Flipkart Sales

The video starts with a backdrop test that involves dropping the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S23 Ultra to a concrete surface on their backside. The former gets scratches and cracks on its glass rear panel after the first round, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra suffered some cracks to the corner. It is important to note that Apple has provided a grade 5 titanium build for the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max with Ceramic Shield protection. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection against drops.

In the second corner drop test, the Galaxy S23 Ultra with sharp edges suffered noticeable splinters, while the rounded corners of the iPhone 15 Pro Max protected it from further damage, but the first drop test already inflicted the device, and the rear glass started to fall apart.

In the third round, known as the face drop test, both the Galaxy S23 Ultra's and iPhone 15 Pro Max's displays get cracked. Samsung's flagship comes out relatively less damaged with minor cracks. However, both the devices remain functional. In the final round, they were dropped onto a steel plate to measure their shock resistance. The Galaxy S23 Ultra looked more or less the same after the fourth round of fall, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max's rear glass continued to shatter and fall apart.

Although both phones took a toll, the video concludes that Galaxy S23 Ultra just edged out the iPhone 15 Pro Max as it appears to have survived most of it. The Samsung offering got a final score of 39 points versus the iPhone's 37 points.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15, Apple, iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Windows 10 Free Upgrade Loophole for Windows 7 and Windows 8 Users Finally Closed by Microsoft
Flipkart and Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer 24-inch LED Smart TV for Only Rs. 5,999, SPPL CEO Reveals

