iPhone 15 Pro Max — Apple's latest premium smartphone that features a new titanium frame and curved edges went on open sale on September 22. As more people are finally getting their hands on the new flagship, fresh sets of durability tests have started to come in. Most recently, the PhoneBuff team has posted a drop test video comparing the iPhone 15 Pro Max against the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The test compares the durability of the devices to help you pick the strongest between the two. In the video, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is seen surviving much of the drop tests without cracking.

The video starts with a backdrop test that involves dropping the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S23 Ultra to a concrete surface on their backside. The former gets scratches and cracks on its glass rear panel after the first round, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra suffered some cracks to the corner. It is important to note that Apple has provided a grade 5 titanium build for the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max with Ceramic Shield protection. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection against drops.

In the second corner drop test, the Galaxy S23 Ultra with sharp edges suffered noticeable splinters, while the rounded corners of the iPhone 15 Pro Max protected it from further damage, but the first drop test already inflicted the device, and the rear glass started to fall apart.

In the third round, known as the face drop test, both the Galaxy S23 Ultra's and iPhone 15 Pro Max's displays get cracked. Samsung's flagship comes out relatively less damaged with minor cracks. However, both the devices remain functional. In the final round, they were dropped onto a steel plate to measure their shock resistance. The Galaxy S23 Ultra looked more or less the same after the fourth round of fall, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max's rear glass continued to shatter and fall apart.

Although both phones took a toll, the video concludes that Galaxy S23 Ultra just edged out the iPhone 15 Pro Max as it appears to have survived most of it. The Samsung offering got a final score of 39 points versus the iPhone's 37 points.

