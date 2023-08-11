Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will go on sale in India next week, around three weeks after the company unveiled its latest foldable handsets at its second Galaxy Unpacked launch event of the year. These phones are powered by Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, and feature a new Flex Hinge. Compared to last year's model, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is equipped with a much larger outer screen, similar to its closest rival — the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India is set at Rs. 99,999 for the base model with 256GB of storage, while the 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,09,999. Both models come with 12GB of RAM. The clamshell foldable phone is sold in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint colour options. Samsung's website will also sell the phone in additional Blue, Gray, and Green colourways.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is priced at Rs. 1,54,999 for the model with 256GB of storage while the 512GB and 1TB storage variants cost Rs. 1,64,999 and Rs. 1,84,999, respectively. This foldable phone is sold in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom, Black colour options, while the 1TB storage model will only be available in an Icy Blue colourway. It will also be available in a Platinum colour option via the company's website.

Both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will go on sale in India on August 18, Samsung announced in a prepared statement on Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped outer screen that is much larger than its predecessor that was launched last year. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2,176 x 1,812 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner screen and the cover screen has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (2,316 x 904 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel.

These foldable phones run on One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13. They are powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy from Qualcomm, paired with 8GB of RAM (Galaxy Z Flip 5) and 12GB of RAM (Galaxy Z Fold 5). The clamshell phone features up to 512GB of inbuilt storage, while the larger model comes with up to 1TB of onboard storage.

On the Galaxy Z Flip 5, you get two 12-megapixel rear camera sensors and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The handset also features a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the outer screen and a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the inner display.

Both of Samsung's latest phones have an IPX8 rating for water resistance, just like last year's models. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 packs a 3,700mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 4,400mAh battery. Both phones support 25W wired charging along with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare, according to the South Korean smartphone maker.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.