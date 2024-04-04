Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Said to Offer Same Battery, Charging Speed as Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung could pack a 4,400mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2024 18:03 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 5 runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July in Paris
  • It could offer 25W fast charging
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was unveiled in July last year
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to launch later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsung usually uses its best hardware in its fold lineup and previous leaks and rumours indicated that it will arrive with substantial upgrades over last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5. Unfortunately, the company might keep the same battery and fast charging speed for the upcoming book-style foldable smartphone.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has posted the battery and charging specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on X. As per the tipster, the upcoming foldable will house a 4,400mAh battery with a charging speed of 25W, the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. This also corroborates a 3C (China Compulsory Certification) website listing.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July in Paris. It is tipped to come with a titanium frame and could be available in three colour options — dark blue, light pink, and silver. The flagship foldable could use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC and 16GB of RAM.

Last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was unveiled with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,54,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display on the inside with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. On the cover, it has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC under the hood alongside 12GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It also includes a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display. It has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications, Samsung

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
