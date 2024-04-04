Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to launch later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsung usually uses its best hardware in its fold lineup and previous leaks and rumours indicated that it will arrive with substantial upgrades over last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5. Unfortunately, the company might keep the same battery and fast charging speed for the upcoming book-style foldable smartphone.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has posted the battery and charging specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on X. As per the tipster, the upcoming foldable will house a 4,400mAh battery with a charging speed of 25W, the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. This also corroborates a 3C (China Compulsory Certification) website listing.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July in Paris. It is tipped to come with a titanium frame and could be available in three colour options — dark blue, light pink, and silver. The flagship foldable could use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC and 16GB of RAM.

Last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was unveiled with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,54,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display on the inside with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. On the cover, it has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC under the hood alongside 12GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It also includes a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display. It has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

